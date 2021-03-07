Some Canadian Paramedics Decry Staffing Shortage

Paramedics in British Columbia (Canada) are sounding the alarm on the toll two public health emergencies are taking on them.

The profession has been at a breaking point for years, and it’s only gotten worse during the opioid crisis and the coronavirus pandemic, multiple outlets are reporting.

One paramedic interviewed by the Global News spoke of fatigue and burnout from assaults and verbal abuse they’ve taken. The paramedic was called “Johnny” by the station and had his voice and image concealed because he was not authorized to speak publicly.

“It’s exhausting,” “Johnny” said. “People are getting injured, people are subjected to verbal, physical abuse from patients and family of the patients and bystanders. You take on a lot of emotion for other people.”

The union representing paramedics in British Columbia says the abuse has caused many ambulances to be placed out of service. On one recent night, 32 ambulances in the Vancouver-area were not running. B.C. Emergency Health Services contests that number, saying it was actually 17.

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix has gotten involved and will be meeting with the leaders of the union.

“It has been an incredibly challenging time for paramedics and for all first responders that were both of the public health emergencies that we’re dealing with, and I know it takes a toll on us physically, but also mentally and emotionally as well,” Dix said.

In a statement to Global News, BC Emergency Health Services said it has a process in place to help paramedics in times of need. The government also offers a peer program and offers counselling access.