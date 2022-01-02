Ridge (NY) EMS Providers Recognized by Peconic Bay Medical Center

Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) has recognized three EMS members from the Ridge Fire Department for stopping the bleed on a patient who had sustained a significant laceration to their forearm. Healthcare heroes, Matthew Mauro, Paramedic, Arthur Vansicklen, Driver, and Joanna Guerrero, Paramedic, took action to control the bleeding of the patient, transporting them to PBMC’s Emergency Department (ED) and in turn, saving their life.

“We are so honored to recognize these three talented EMS workers for the amazing work they did on that day,” said Dr. Amy Loeb, executive director of Peconic Bay Medical Center. “It was due to their quick action and knowledge in the field that ultimately saved this patient’s life, and for that, PBMC and the whole community thanks each of you.”

On an evening in spring 2021, the Ridge Fire District responded to the home of a patient who had sustained a significant laceration to their forearm. The crew took immediate action to control the bleeding, which consisted of reassessing the pressure dressing first administered and recognizing a tourniquet needed to be placed to the affected extremity, resulting in successful bleeding control.

After only 16-minutes on the scene, the crew got the patient to Peconic Bay Medical Center’s ED. Despite showing signs of significant blood loss, decreased pulse pressure and increased heart rate, the patient remained stable and was discharged the next day, due to the responsible and responsive work these three EMS workers performed in the field.

As uncontrolled bleeding remains the number one cause of preventable death related to trauma, PBMC felt it was of the utmost importance to recognize and thank Mauro, Vansicklen, and Guerrero for stopping the bleed and saving this life.