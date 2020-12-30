PWW Inclusion Initiative Announced

Page, Wolfberg & Wirth, the nation’s leading EMS industry law firm, is proud to announce the PWW Inclusion Initiative. In 2021, PWW will donate pro bono legal services to assist startup EMS entrepreneurs in Black, minority and historically disadvantaged communities. PWW has always taken seriously its social responsibility as members of the bar and leaders in the EMS community. We are taking that commitment to the next level by helping to foster the cause of advancement, awareness, diversity and inclusion in the EMS profession among those who have been historically underrepresented.



PWW will select up to five start-up businesses that provide EMS or ambulance services, or that furnish products or services to the EMS industry, and provide up to 25 hours of pro bono legal services in 2021 to each of those entities, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the PWW Inclusion Initiative.



To be eligible for the PWW Inclusion Initiative, applicants must be EMS industry startups and majority owned or controlled by entrepreneurs who are Latino, African American, Asian American, Arab and other Middle Eastern Americans, Native Americans, Native Hawai’ians and other Pacific Islanders, Alaska Natives, female or other historically underrepresented constituencies in EMS. For a complete overview of the information that applicants must submit for consideration, e-mail Lisa at lbernhard@pwwemslaw.com. Applications will be accepted starting January 1, 2021. The application period will end January 31, 2021. Please forward this information to anyone who might be interested.



The PWW Inclusion Initiative is one small way that PWW seeks to give back, and to help fulfill a vision of a more socially conscious and diverse EMS profession.