Photos: Sumter County (FL) Woman Honored For Life-Saving CPR

An awards ceremony was held this week for Norma Martin, a Bushnell woman who saved her neighbor’s life with CPR during a cardiac arrest event a few months ago. The event also reconnected the neighbor, K.W. Zachary, with the American Medical Response (AMR) EMT crew that arrived on the scene to continue the life-saving actions that Martin had begun. All photos provided by AMR.
Related: Increasing Bystander CPR Confidence and Knowledge
Related: Updated CPR Guidelines Address Physical and Emotional Recovery
Related: Mechanical CPR Devices: Where is the Science?