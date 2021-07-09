Photos: Sumter County (FL) Woman Honored For Life-Saving CPR

An awards ceremony was held this week for Norma Martin, a Bushnell woman who saved her neighbor’s life with CPR during a cardiac arrest event a few months ago. The event also reconnected the neighbor, K.W. Zachary, with the American Medical Response (AMR) EMT crew that arrived on the scene to continue the life-saving actions that Martin had begun. All photos provided by AMR.

Christine Kennedy, who is AMR’s Sumter Operations Manager (pictured far right) presented a Citizen “Life Saving” Award to Busnell, Florida, resident Norma Martin (pictured far left), who performed life-saving CPR on her friend, K.W. Zachary (pictured center) after he went into cardiac arrest while visiting with her and mutual friends at her home.

Amanda (“Mandy”) VanRees, who is a Sumter County Emergency Dispatcher (pictured center) received a “Life Saving” Award from AMR stands with Norma Martin (pictured far left) and her friend, K.W. Zachary (pictured far right). After Mr. Zachary went into cardiac arrest, Ms. Martin called 911 and spoke to Ms. VanRees, who provided her with direction while dispatching the EMS and paramedic crew that quickly arrived to the scene.

EMT Mindy Alvarado (pictured far left) and Paramedic Ron Paige (pictured far right) also received “Life Saving” Awards from AMR and stands with Norma Martin (pictured center left) and her friend, K.W. Zachary (pictured center right). Sumter County EMS ambulance and crew, which is operated by American Medical Response (AMR), quickly responded to Ms. Martin’s 911 call after Mr. Zachary went into cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, the paramedics took over CPR from friend and bystander Ms. Martin and performed life-saving actions on Mr. Zachary until he regained a pulse, and he was quickly transported to a nearby hospital for care. He has since made a full recovery.

