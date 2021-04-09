Paramedic Pens Thriller Novel

The Beast in the Bone

Ash Keller is a paramedic… and a fentanyl addict.



It’s a deadly balancing act, but most days the narcotics keep the worst of the post-traumatic stress away. The visions of blood, dead babies and shotgun suicides.



Keller thinks she has it all under control until a midnight ambulance run on a lonely, isolated road brings her and her partner into the path of a dying girl and a sophisticated child-trafficking ring. Beaten unconscious, Keller wakes tied to a chair in the bloody basement dungeon of a murderer and rapist. Game over, right?



Maybe not. Not for a woman raised by a homicide cop who’s seen for herself what happens to people who don’t fight back.



By dawn Keller is famous… or infamous, with her addiction exposed for the world to see. Still, even with her life in tatters, she can’t stop digging into the events of that fateful night. It’s just not in her nature.



But her actions have attracted the attention of powerful people who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets safe.



And as every paramedic knows, things can always get worse.

Order the book here.

About the author:

Blair Lindsay has been a paramedic instructor and simulation specialist at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology since 1999. Prior to that, he was a frontline paramedic/firefighter for twenty years. He holds a Bachelor of Health Sciences and an MA in Distance Education.

What others are saying :

“Gritty mystery.”

“Super job of integrating a close look at some social issues such as drug addiction, human trafficking, child abuse, sexual perversion, police and political corruption and PTSD.”

“Drew me in immediately with its fast pace, as well as its flawed but relatable heroine.”

“If you like fast-paced thrillers, read this!!”

More Book Reviews