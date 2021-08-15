NJ Student EMT Honored for Service

Lindsay Fiorellini of Wayne, NJ, a first year Honors student at Berkeley College, is passionate about public service and her community. Over the course of the last school year, Fiorellini has dedicated more than 500 hours as a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) on the Wayne First Aid Squad where she responds to injuries and emergencies, provides patient care at the scene and transports patients to the hospital for further medical attention. Fiorellini was recently recognized at the College’s 2021 Honors Scholars Virtual Research Symposium as Community Service MVP for her commitment and leadership.

“As a member of the volunteer First Aid Squad, I have experienced many opportunities to step up and to lead by example,” said Fiorellini. “I try my best to find personal growth in everything I take on. I feel that leadership is not defined by a title, but by action.”

“Lindsay is a pleasure to work with. Not only is she a dedicated student, she is a wonderful person who shows compassion for the work she does … Lindsay is a great EMT with a bright future ahead,” said Crew Chief Keith Krzeminski, Wayne First Aid Squad.

Fiorellini is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Justice Studies – Criminal Justice and plans to work in federal law enforcement after earning her degree. In addition to her service with the First Aid Squad, she is an intern with the Federal Air Marshal Service Newark Field Office. Fiorellini also received the distinctions of Best Social Justice Paper and Best Presentation at the virtual awards ceremony for her Honors thesis titled “Flying Under the Radar: Exposing the Masked Face of Terrorism Downplayed by the Media,” which explored threats to national security from often overlooked perpetrators.

“You are a triple threat,” said Byron Hargrove, PhD, Director, Honors Program, and Professor, Social Sciences, Berkeley College Division of General Education. “You are one of the only students we have ever had to win Community Service MVP, Best Paper, and Best Presentation. Congratulations; you really had a good year.”

Honors Students Excel in Virtual Environment

As an Honors student, Fiorellini is part of a selective cohort of high-achieving students at Berkeley College. The Berkeley College Honors Program is an interdisciplinary and seminar-based educational opportunity for the institution’s most academically motivated full-time students seeking Associate’s and Bachelor’s degrees.

The virtual research symposium, which took place from August 2 through August 5, 2021, included student presentations on their year-long research in topics like immigration, business, social media, fashion, education, diversity, food insecurity, mental health, and more.

Fiorellini and her first- and second-year classmates conducted their research in a predominantly remote environment due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. Berkeley College has made the full range of student support services and resources available online throughout the pandemic, including the Library, Academic Advisement, Office of Career Services and Student Development and Campus Life, to maintain academic continuity.

“Every day attending college is not easy, especially in a virtual world. It requires me to find motivation in myself,” said Fiorellini. “I am indebted to my professors and career counselor for preparing me.”

Berkeley College celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2021.