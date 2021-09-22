New FDNY EMTs Include a Probie Whose Stepfather Died from 9/11-Related Illness

Leonard Greene

New York Daily News

(MCT)

Between the perceptions of being last among first responders and the dangers of coming to the rescue amid a deadly pandemic, Eric del Valle had plenty of reasons to abandon his dream of becoming a city EMT.

He also had a good reason for staying the course — his stepdad.

The man who raised del Valle, Norman Valle, 59, died six years ago from a 9/11-related illness, and del Valle is proudly picking up the badge and carrying on in his honor.

“Every time I was around him, even when he was retired he was telling me how much he wanted to be a part of it,” del Valle said. “He still wanted to work. He was happy with what he did.”

Del Valle, 28, is part of the latest class of EMTs that will graduate from the FDNY EMS Academy Wednesday morning at the Christian Cultural Center on Flatlands Avenue in Brooklyn. Not only will he receive his stepfather’s treasured shield number — 5276 — but del Valle has also been assigned to the same location, EMS Station 20, where his stepdad worked.

“It’s an honor to follow in my stepfather’s footsteps because he was a respectable, well-educated and brave man who I loved dearly,” del Valle said.

“I want to help people. I want the people of New York to get the help that they deserve.”

His stepfather, a 23-year veteran, served three weeks at Ground Zero following the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in 2001, collecting remains.

Officials said his round-the-clock time at the site contributed to the 9/11-related leukemia that forced him to retire and eventually ended his life.

Not only did the disease rob the city of a dedicated first responder and public servant, but it took away a devoted mentor who cherished giving tips to the next generation.

That included his adoring stepson, who still remembers weekend movie nights filled with Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino films.

“He had a history of teaching younger members,” del Valle said. “He was always giving me a heads up on things I should know, how I should be prepared.”

Among the lessons was the proper preparation of a “go bag,” an emergency survival kit complete with enough food and water to last three days.

Del Valle is one of 170 Probationary EMTs who will graduate after training 13 weeks in trauma assessments, oxygen and ventilation skills and spinal immobilization.

“Our new EMTs will bring life-saving medical training to our most serious medical calls, joining the ranks of the FDNY to provide critical care at the more than 1 million medical emergencies FDNY members respond to,” said Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

Del Valle knew everything there was to know about his stepfather. But now that he’s on the job, there is one thing he’s curious about.

“I wish I knew how many babies he delivered,” del Valle said. “I’d like to break his record.”

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.