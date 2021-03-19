New Book Is a Perfect Read for EMS Chaplains

Because We Care: A Handbook for Chaplaincy in Emergency Medical Services

Over the past half century, the field of chaplaincy has come to a fork in the road. Many will recognize the well-traveled path of traditional chaplaincy. Others will follow the newer but clearly marked way to professional chaplaincy: a clinically trained, evidence- based discipline, reflecting and serving the diverse expressions of spirituality in modern society.

Until now, chaplaincy in Emergency Medical Services has been the terra incognita, the unknown land on the chaplaincy map. Drawing on three decades of clinical chaplaincy practice, scholarship and original research, Russell Myers gives us the map, making the case for ambulance service chaplaincy—how to think about it and how to do it.

Russell Myers serves as a chaplain for Allina Health Emergency Medical Services, based in Minneapolis. He holds a BA from Ohio State University and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Luther Seminary, St. Paul, Minnesota. Russ is ordained by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and is board certified with the Association of Professional Chaplains. He lives in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

What others are saying:

Russ Myers does a masterful job of weaving together modern leadership perspectives, evidence- based psychological concepts, spiritual support, and deep compassion for the folks who spend their lives helping others through medical emergencies. Experienced or aspiring chaplains and EMS leaders will benefit from Russ’s perspective.

Mike Taigman Former paramedic; law enforcement/EMS educator, and resilience expert Co-author, “Super-Charge Your Stress Management in the Age of Covid-19: A Handbook for Emergency Services and Healthcare Professionals”

A thoughtful and practical resource for those considering workplace chaplaincy in any venue. Students, chaplains, and the organizational leaders who employ them will benefit from the wisdom and insight Russ shares. This book is a valuable contribution to the professional chaplaincy literature.

Karen Hutt United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities

Editor, “The Call to Care”

This book is a timely reminder that chaplaincy is a specialized ministry requiring its own set of skills. Russ argues well for professionalism but not losing the aims and unique ministry of being alongside people. He gives plenty of food for thought and practical suggestions.

Revd. Dr. Fiona Stewart-Darling Lead Chaplain, Multifaith Chaplaincy Team, Canary Wharf, London, UK

Author, “Multifaith Chaplaincy in the Workplace”

Available March 30, 2021, in paperback and eBook. Order individual copies via Amazon and Barnes & Noble, or bulk copies from Gryphon’s Key Publishing Because We Care Sales Page ISBN: 978-1-950560-54-7

Pre-ordering open now from Barnes & Noble.