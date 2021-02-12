MA Firefighters Deliver Baby in Ambulance Parked at Burger King

Jackson Cote

Around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Rachelle Gallagher went into labor at the Burger King on Route 24 in Bridgewater.

Roughly 20 minutes later, with the help of three firefighters in the back of an ambulance, Gallagher’s son, Gavin DeLon, was born. The newborn boy clocked in at 4 pounds and 4 ounces, according to the Bridgewater Fire Department.

“Both mother and baby are said to be doing well,” the department said in a statement Thursday.

The department is crediting Firefighters Jonathan Hart, Sean Peters and James Reidy with delivering baby Gavin in the back of Ambulance 5.

The call that Gallagher had gone into labor first came into the Bridgewater Fire Department through Massachusetts State Police. Ambulance 5 and Engine 1 were soon sent to the scene, according to the department.

The ambulance was en route to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton when the boy was born only a minute after noon to Gallagher and father Willy DeLeon, according to the department.

“It’s a boy!,” the department said in a Facebook post Wednesday. “We are happy to report that mother and baby are doing well! A job well done by FF Hart, FF Peters & FF Reidy.”

This is not the only sudden delivery first responders in Bridgewater have helped with in the past year.

Bridgewater Police Officers Michael Clark and Steven Kingsley helped deliver a baby in the back seat of a car at a Home Depot parking lot in the pre-dawn hours of Feb. 26, 2020.

Herkins Xavier Francois Jr. was born to parents Latonia and Herkins Francois. His weight was 6 pounds and 13 ounces, police said. The couple’s two other children were also in the car when their newborn brother was brought into the world.

