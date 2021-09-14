Jeff Behm to Lead Falck’s New San Diego Operations

Jeff Behm

Falck today announced it has selected senior healthcare executive Jeff Behm as the new managing director of San Diego’s emergency ambulance operation. The service launches on November 27.

“After an extensive search, we believe Jeff is the right person for the job of leading the new San Diego operation,” said Troy Hagen, chief commercial officer of Falck USA. “His extensive EMS experience in a large urban system will help him hit the ground running,” Hagen added.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity to help Falck provide high-quality, compassionate emergency medical services to all San Diegans,” Behm said. “Falck is known for its deep connection to the communities it serves, and I’m looking forward to furthering our relationship with our many partnering community organizations.”

Behm, who is known as a team builder and dynamic innovator, brings extensive experience as a healthcare executive, culminating in the role of president and chief executive officer at Monmouth Ocean Hospital Services Corporation (MONOC) in New Jersey, a 14-hospital cooperative providing emergency medical and patient transport services for a population of 2.8 million.

He will be based in San Diego beginning in October.

Falck was awarded the contract to provide emergency ambulance services to San Diego in April, the first switch in providers in 23 years.