IN EMS Staff Honored with Life-Saving Award

After their quick thinking saved a woman suffering a serious neurological emergency, two Superior Ambulance employees were honored by the hospital they transported the patient to.

Paramedic Janiece Cox and EMT Michelle Devaney, are the first recipients of the Life Saving Partner Award, which was presented by Community Healthcare System. Cox and Devaney received the honors on behalf of Community Hospital’s Comprehensive Stroke Center in Munster, according to a news release form the hospital.

“Recognition like this means more than we could ever express,” Cox said.

The award recognizes outstanding efforts by EMS personnel for critical lifesaving efforts on behalf of stroke patients.

“I appreciate it, but we were just doing our job,” Devaney said.

The two EMS professionals were working at Superior Ambulance’s Dyer station recently when they responded to a 911 call for a sick person. They found a 61-year-old woman in her residence, who said she had neck pain that began while she washed her hair.

She said she also felt a pounding headache and briefly experienced blurred vision.

“At first, we were just going to take her to the closest facility,” Cox said. “But then the more I thought about it, the more I spoke to her, something didn’t seem right. She was washing her hair, so what if she had a fracture? What if it was meningitis? It all points to the brain.”

When the woman’s blood pressure was taken in an ambulance, the reading was so high, the staff thought there was an issue with the equipment. The top number of the women’s blood pressure reading, also known as the systolic number, was more than 300, compared to what is considered to be normal at 120.

“I’ve never ever, in nine-plus years, seen the monitor with a blood pressure that high,” Devaney said. “It was so high, it wouldn’t read. We had no original starting blood pressure.”

Based on her symptoms, the team agreed she needed urgent neurological care.

Cox and Devaney took the woman to Community Hospital, where the Comprehensive Stroke Center medical team was able to attend to her.

“You only have a limited amount of time,” said Jill Conner, Community Healthcare System administrative director of neuroscience, cerebrovascular services and structural heart. “EMS is so crucial to stroke treatment. They were able to recognize the possibility of a large vessel blockage (in the brain).”

Conner said Cox and Devaney’s decision gained precious time for the woman to be treated.

“By bringing the patient straight here, it takes 45 minutes to an hour off of that time,” Conner said. “Saving that amount of time undoubtedly saved brain tissue damage.”

Scans of the woman’s brain showed she suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage, which is classified as bleeding in the space that surrounds the brain.

Sherman Chen, Community Care Network neuroendovascular surgeon, inserted a device to close off the aneurysm and change the blood flow to reduce the bleeding. Wayel Kaakaji, Community Care Network Neurosurgeon, inserted a drain into the patient’s skull to relieve pressure on the brain.

After surgeries and recovery at Community Hospital, the woman was discharged to a local nursing rehabilitation facility, and has since returned to the comforts of her home.

