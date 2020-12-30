EMS Leaders Say Thank You

The leaders of the major National EMS Associations have published this video to thank EMS field, communications center and support personnel for their amazing work this year.
Leaders in the video message include (in order of appearance):
- Gary Ludwig, Immediate Past President, International Association of Fire Chiefs
- Matt Zavadsky, President, National Association of EMTs
- Chip Decker, President, Academy of International Mobile Healthcare Integration
- Aarron Reinert, President, American Ambulance Association
- Bill Seifarth, Executive Director, National Registry of EMTs
- Dr. David Tan, President, National Association of EMS Physicians
- Dave Mitchell, President, International Association of EMS Chiefs
- Sean Caffrey, President, National EMS Management Association