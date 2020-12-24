Children Get Toys from Santa in Event Honoring Slain FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo

John Annese

New York Daily News

(MCT)

Pandemic or not, Santa Claus delivered thousands of toys to children in the Bronx — all in the name of slain FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo.

Arroyo’s family members dressed like Santa and Mrs. Claus and handed out toys to more than 2,000 children who lined up with their families outside the playground named after the heroic first responder Wednesday afternoon.

“We were supposed to do this between 2 and 5:30. By 1 o’clock the lines were around the corner, so we started right away,” said former EMS union head Israel Miranda, who helped organize the annual event and lined up an anonymous angel donor.

Arroyo, a 14-year veteran, was killed by a career criminal who stole her ambulance and struck her with it on March 16, 2017 in Soundview.

“I think the reason the weather was so good was because she was looking down on it, I really do,” Miranda said.

___

(c)2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.