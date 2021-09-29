American Ambulance Recognized by Hanford (CA) City Council

Donald A. Promnitz

American Ambulance has received the commendation of the City of Hanford for their ongoing work not only curing the COVID-19 pandemic, but for their two decades of work in the community.

At last Tuesday’s regular meeting for the Hanford City Council, Hanford Fire Department Chief Steven Pendergrass started by speaking about their partnership in the first responders’ field.

“They’ve been a true asset, especially navigating the… new rules that are dropping on us almost every day. And it’s been difficult on our dispatch centers, it’s been difficult on our first responders, but probably the hardest hit has been on our ambulance companies,” he said.

American Ambulance became the primary ambulance providers in Hanford in 2000, and work in conjunction with fire and law enforcement throughout Kings County.

“We’ve had a great partnership with them and we’re really glad that they’re serving the City of Hanford,” said Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever.

The work of American Ambulance has now led them to being recognized and commended as a partner in the health and safety of citizens by City Council, along with recognition from State Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield), State Sen. Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) and U.S. Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford).

“For the past 20 years, American Ambulance has worked to serve the residents of Hanford and Kings County. Our mission is we care for people, and we can only do that with great partners,” said Ben Wiele, operations manager for Kings County at American Ambulance. “It is a really, really strong team that has been built here in the past 20-plus years, so we thank you for the opportunity to serve this community.”

