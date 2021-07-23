2021 Hooley Awards Winners Announced at ImageTrend Connect

ImageTrend, Inc. announced the winners of the 2021 Hooley™ Awards at the 13th annual ImageTrend Connect Conference. The Hooley Awards celebrate innovative ideas and programs in the EMS, fire and healthcare industries. Nominees were narrowed down to a field of nine finalists – three in each of the three categories – from which the winners were selected by a panel of third-party judges. Judges cast votes via secret ballot for each category. ImageTrend extends congratulations to the nominees, finalists and winners of the Sixth Hooley Awards.

INNOVATION AWARD

To recognize those who are serving in a new or innovative way to meet the needs of their organization, including developing programs or solutions to benefit providers, administrators, or the community.

Winner: Christopher Torno, Eureka Fire Protection District, Pediatric Situation Tools

Chris created a Pediatric Situation Tool™ for Eureka Fire Protection District to assist with pediatric calls, which account for 8% of their annual call volume. This tool allows providers to focus on treating their patient and also properly document the incident using the time-stamp feature of Situation Tools. With the combined usage of the new Broselow bags and the Pediatric Situation Tools, providers have relayed a decrease in stress level during pediatric calls.

Finalists:

Christopher Torno, Eureka Fire Protection District, Pediatric Situation Tools

Dana Cardenas, Tempe Fire, High Utilizer Predictions

Celia Barry, Santa Cruz County, Improving Patient Treatment with SAFR

NEW FRONTIER AWARD

To recognize those that are going above and beyond the call of duty, and breaking new ground or serving in a humanitarian way.

Winner: Michael Wells-Whitworth, Montgomery County Hospital District, Care in Custody

When Montgomery County Hospital District (MCHD) realized a need to better understand and track the quality of care for patients in custody, MCHD utilized the sum total features in ImageTrend Elite™ worksheets to create a risk score for patients in custody and their risk for death. Using existing research for qualifiers, the worksheet guides their providers down a comprehensive decision tree when treating these patients.

Finalists:

Michael Wells-Whitworth, Montgomery County Hospital District, Care in Custody

Catherine Farrokhi & Nick Ritchey, Riverside County, POLST Integration in the Field

Bryan Wells, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Unique Software Implementation and Application

SERVICE AWARD

Considers how data is being used to further the safety of their community or reach community goals, and acknowledges the fact that data is boundless and can be used in any number of ways for the benefit of society.

Winner: Alexander Trembley, North Memorial Health Ambulance Service, Understanding Bias in Our EMS Communities

Alex established a baseline for quantifying and better understanding implicit bias in EMS workers with the goal of improving the overall health of the community. Alex endured difficult situations to complete this study and identify areas for improvement. This study will be important as we continue to evolve EMS to better meet social determinants of health and better serve our communities.

Finalists:

Tami Kayea, Dallas Fire Rescue, Expanded QA Program

Scott Perryman, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, Community Health During a Pandemic

Alexander Trembley, North Memorial Health Ambulance Service, Understanding Bias in Our EMS Communities

“We are so impressed by the dedication of this year’s Hooley Award finalists and the initiatives they have helped lead,” ImageTrend President and COO Joe Graw said. “Fostering an environment for these innovative ideas and programs is essential to leading advancements in our communities and the industry as a whole.”

The Seventh Hooley Awards will be presented during the 2022 Connect Conference.