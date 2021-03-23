PA Pilot Program to Evaluate EMS Agencies

Pennsylvania is looking to learn more about how to improve EMS, Butler Radio reports.

The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) is leading the pilot program. Butler County Commissioner Kevin Boozel is on the task force and tells the radio station the goal is make sure agencies are operating effectively.

One area that will be looked at is how EMS agencies are paid for their services. Boozel said the program is interested in learning more about ET3.

Five counties are participating in the program.

“The whole goal of this is that at the end of the day, we understand what is happening in every county. If there are no problem, then this is of no value to a particular county,” Boozel said. “But, after I fought to get the task force at CCAP, it became the number one priority. That’s what the county commissioners voted on.”