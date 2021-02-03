Death of FBI Agents Presents Important Safety Tip for Emergency Responders

Editor Emeritus AJ. Heightman points out that emergency responders need to be ever aware that with the number of doorbell cameras available throughout the United States, people inside the residence or apartment will be able to see you (and your exact position) as you stand outside their door.

This makes responses for overdoses, domestic violence, mental health and “person down” calls even more hazardous.

An ECG electrode over the Ring doorbell camera lenses might give you and responding law enforcement personnel a life-saving advantage.