Hands On Product Reviews February 2017

Electric-Powered Response

Providing EMS coverage for large venues is a challenge. Where do you set up an aid station? Where do you stage personnel, ambulances and support vehicles? And often most importantly, how do you move around during the event once the crowd is in place and vehicle traffic is virtually impossible? The new Defender from Trikke is a lightweight, sturdy, transportable option that keeps your head above the crowd. Already popular in law enforcement, the 350-lb. payload of the Defender can carry an EMS provider as well as gear. The 48-volt lithium-ion battery provides enough charge for a range up to 28 miles and powers up hills with a full load without any problem. The Defender can also be folded for storage and will fit in the trunk of most cars. As with all alternative vehicles, operator training should be required to assure safe and efficient operations.

VITALS

Dimensions: 59.9" x 51" x 24"

Weight: 69 lbs. (with battery)

Weight limit: 350 lbs.

Top Speed: 21 mph

Price: $5,300.00

www.trikkepatrol.com

877-487-4553 ext. 201

Save Your Nebulized Medications

Nebulized medications are one of the mainstays in EMS. The advancement of the medicine allows us to treat a wide variety of respiratory complaints with fewer side effects. Considering the first paramedics often only had epinephrine for status asthmaticus, this is a tremendous improvement. But isn't it frustrating watching the medication mist being lost to the atmosphere during your patient's expiratory phase? The new Aeroeclipse II Breath Activated Nebulizer (BAN) from Monaghan Medical uses a one-way valve to ensure it only dispenses medication during inhalation. This minimizes waste, extends the administration time of breathing treatments, and provides protection from second-hand aerosols. The Aeroclipse II BAN activates at 15 Lpm and is compatible with a mouthpiece or a mask.

VITALS

