Winnipeg (Canada) Paramedic Union Alleges Threats from Firefighters

Fire stations in Winnipeg are now hostile work environments for paramedics and the union representing them wants paramedics to be taken out of fire stations, according to a report by the CBC.

The firefighters’ union is asking for Providence of Manitoba to take over the ambulance service.

Related: Hostility at Work: Identifying it & dealing with it

Michelle Gawronsky wrote a letter to Mayor Brian Bowman Friday. This follows a recent report that said some firefighters showed bias and a “lack of concern” for a seriously injured Indigenous patient’s physical and emotional well-being.

Gawronsky said the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg (UFFW) that expressed support for the firefighters involved in the incident in a memo.

The UFFW memo said the four firefighters involved in the incident are back from administrative leave and the issue is far from over.