Walla Walla (WA) Council Repeals Utility Fee Meant to Fund Ambulance Services

Walla Walla City Council has voted to repeal a utility fee of $12.65 per month for all city utility customers that was originally approved to help pay for ambulance services in the city.

The fee was approved in August by a 5-1 margin and was projected to raise $1.5 million annually from over 10,000 utility customers.

Last week’s vote, on Dec. 1, was prompted at least in part by concerns that a utility fee hike of nearly $152 a year could place an undue burden on the city’s poorest residents, especially those who have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Before the vote, which passed 5-1, Council member Ted Koehler suggested that the next council, which will be sworn in next month, should take a closer look at utility fees across the board.

“I thought it was important to show commitment for this council to the next council to revisit this and seriously look at it in a budget conversation to make sure that our citizens recognize that we take very seriously the cumulative effects of rate increases,” Koehler said.

The additional revenue from a fee was intended to offset a current deficit of $1.2 million per year the city covers to pay for ambulance services. That deficit was projected to increase to $1.5 million by 2023.

No one’s current utility bill is going to go down because of last week’s vote, as the added fee was not set to come into effect until 2023. The fee may also be approved again, though possibly at a lower rate, several council members suggested during the meeting.

“We may well need that money, and if so we’ll renew that conversation and take action as appropriate,” Mayor Tom Scribner said shortly before the vote. “It’s probably not going away, ratepayers.”

Ambulance services account for 80% of staff hours for fire department personnel and cost $8.3 million annually, according to a report provided in August by Fire Chief Robert Yancey, who oversees both fire and ambulance services in the city.

Around $3.6 million is collected per year through local taxes, state funds and ambulance bills, leaving around $4.7 million of uncovered costs. The new ambulance fee would only have covered around one-third of those remaining costs, with the rest still covered by the city’s general fund.

Council member Myron Huie raised similar concerns to Koehler’s when the fee was approved by the council on Aug. 11 before casting the sole vote against it at the time.

“I think that the operation you run at the fire department and ambulance service is top notch,” Huie said to Yancey, who had asked the council to approve the fee. “But we’re looking at a fee of $12.65 per residential unit. That’s a relatively major expense for some households.”

Council member Riley Clubb, who was the sole vote against repealing the utility fee last Wednesday, acknowledged the financial burden that higher utility bills could place on some city residents. In an interview, Clubb expressed frustration that the city had to rely on a flat fee to pay for the services, charging just as much to low-income households as high-income ones.

Residents eligible for Medicaid or whose household income is at or below 125% of the federal poverty line may have been eligible for an exemption or discount for the monthly fee. But this would still have left many economically strained households without help, Clubb said.

But ambulance services still need to be paid for, he added.

“We are talking about emergency services and being able to continue to provide ambulance services when residents need it,” he said.

If a lower utility fee would have been appropriate, Clubb argued that the council should have simply lowered the fee, rather than repealing it, especially given that it seems likely the next council will revisit the fee next year. Now, he continued, the process of getting that utility fee in front of the next council has to be repeated from the start.

In August, Huie asked about alternative forms of generating new revenue, including raising the fees that patients pay when they are transported by ambulance

But it would be difficult to cover revenue shortfalls by increasing transport fees, Yancey said at the time. Around 65% of all people transported by the ambulances are either Medicaid or Medicare patients, and those federal programs have hard limits to how much they will pay, ranging from 20% to 40% of the standard transport fee, Yancey said.

“For 65% of those calls, we can raise rates to $1 million a call, it won’t do anything,” Yancey said in August.

Emry Dinman can be reached at emrydinman@wwub.com or 425-941-5829.

