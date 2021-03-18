Wake County (NC) EMS Paramedics File Lawsuit in Overtime Case

Paramedics with Wake County EMS have filed a lawsuit in North Carolina federal court alleging their employer did not pay correct overtime wages.

Paramedic Steven Gorrell claims he and others were forced to record their hours that would pay them straight wages for overtime work, according to Law360.

The lawsuit says Wake County violated the Fair Labor Standards Act when it required them to log shift hours on the date the shift started, even if a shift bled into the next day.

Gorrell alleges this lowered the county’s contributions into worker retirement plans.

More than 300 workers are impacted by this system, the lawsuit alleges, which seeks damages for unpaid wages and attorney fees.

Wake County did not respond to Law360’s request for comment.