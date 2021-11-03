Fact Check: Viral Post Wrongly Showed Mass Exodus from EMS

No, the COVID-19 pandemic and low wages did not result in a massive drop-off in EMTs and paramedics in 2021 – despite what you may have seen on social media posts being shared.

The post going around Facebook and Twitter showed steep declines in the numbers of certified and new EMS providers using data from the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT).

The now-debunked post suggested, that from 2020 to 2021, there were 109,000 fewer Nationally Certified EMTs and 44,000 fewer Nationally Certified paramedics. The graphic similarly shows a significant decrease in the number of EMS providers being certified for the first time.

However, the 2021 data being cited was from the middle of January 2021 and has since been taken down from the NREMT’s website, the organization said in a statement Wednesday.

The NREMT said updated numbers will be released in its annual report at the end of the year.

Read the NREMT’s statement below:

The National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians is aware of an image circulating on social media. The data, from the National Registry’s website, was added in January of this year. While setting up the new webpage, we realized the data presented was reflective of that time in mid-January of 2021. Considering we are still in 2021, we are removing that page from our website and will release it along with our annual report at the end of the year.

There are currently 442,123 Nationally Registered EMS professionals. This number is subject to change based on recertification dates. Additionally, from January 1, 2021 through November 3, 2021, there are 81,255 EMS professionals that were Nationally Registered for the first time.

For a year-to-year comparison, users should use information up to 2020. The current year’s information is subject to change based on daily certification reports.

‼️ Thank you for bringing this to our attention! We have been made aware of incomplete data on our website. Please read our statement below. pic.twitter.com/7esKbo6yfr — National Registry (@NREMT) November 3, 2021

That’s not to say there isn’t a staffing crisis in EMS. Read more from JEMS on the issue in the links below.