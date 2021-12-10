Two NY Squads Will Fund Combined Ambulance Service Equally

Alex Gault

Watertown Daily Times, N.Y.

(MCT)

The Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad is set to receive $500,000 combined from the towns of Lyme and Cape Vincent next year, with each town sharing the costs equally.

The service, which is in the process of expanding into the town of Lyme to cover what was previously served by the Three Mile Bay Fire Co. ambulance service, is set to receive $250,000 from Lyme and another $250,000 from Cape Vincent, despite some differences between how the two towns will fund their contributions.

In Lyme, officials opted to put the full $250,000 into the annual budget and fund it with a property tax increase, from about $1 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2021, to $1.23 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2022.

In Cape Vincent, officials also raised taxes to cover the costs of the new, combined EMS program. Cape Vincent is also raising property taxes to cover some of its costs, hiking the rate from 68 cents per $1,000 of assessed value in 2021, to $1.04 per $1,000 in 2022.

However, town officials in Cape Vincent opted to split the cost between property tax income and sales tax income, which should be distributed to the town early in 2022.

“We increased the taxes to cover the first $150,000, and they when they need the extra $100,000, that’s going to come out of sales tax when we get that sometime in March,” said Daniel A. Wiley, Cape Vincent town board member.

Mr. Wiley said the town had initially looked at funding the ambulance service entirely with property taxes, but that would have led to an even steeper tax hike for Cape Vincent residents, something town officials wanted to avoid.

“We felt this was a prudent, cost-effective way to deliver it to the taxpayers, and it would give us some time to look at alternative funding from other areas for the ambulance service, and time to see where their budget stands,” Mr. Wiley said.

Next year will be the first year that CVAS operates in its new form.

In September, the Three Mile Bay Fire Co. moved to dissolve its ambulance service that covered the town of Lyme, after facing steep costs to keep it running and a dearth of volunteers willing to work the long hours required to operate the service.

Cape Vincent ambulance officials were consulted with, and ultimately it was decided that Cape Vincent’s professional ambulance service, which pays its paramedics, EMTs and drivers alongside volunteers, would be asked to expand its services into the town of Lyme.

Jeff Call, chief of operations for CVAS and director of administration for Guilfoyle Ambulance Service, said the towns have many similarities, and officials decided it would be appropriate to retain equal amounts of financial support from each town as well.

“They’re not one-for-one, but they’re close,” Mr. Call said.

He said it’s been difficult trying to work out exactly what will be needed to keep CVAS financially stable in its new form. The service will bill patients for transporting them to hospitals, and Mr. Call said he is hopeful town residents will volunteer their time with the service and offer donations to support it.

He said the cost of operating two ambulances to cover both towns, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with paid drivers, EMTs and paramedics is $836,000, well above the $500,000 the service is receiving from the towns.

“We’re starting out the year expecting we’ll be a little short anyway,” Mr. Call said.

Mr. Call said the expectation is that there will not always be two staffed ambulances, and the hope is that there will oftentimes be volunteers working in the ambulances to cut down on payroll.

“This entire budget is payroll,” he said. “All the other costs are fixed, like insurance, but about $700,000 of this is payroll. So when we need to make cuts, that’s the only place we can.”

He said CVAS officials are working to secure grants and other financial support to try to keep costs to the towns as low as possible.

CVAS will likely need to call on Cape Vincent to give it the additional $100,000 in March, Mr. Call said. There is a possibility, however, that the service could bring in a lot of donations, field a lot of volunteers, or bring in a healthy amount from its service calls. In the event CVAS does not need the additional $100,000 from Cape Vincent, it will balance the amount taken from each town to ensure neither Lyme nor Cape Vincent is supporting the service less than the other.

“If we don’t need the $100,000 from Cape Vincent, we will say to each town that they can cut back $50,000,” he said. “We’re not going to give one town a $100,000 break and not the other. Income from the contract will come equally from both towns no matter what.”

As he plans for next year, Mr. Call said he is heavily advocating for Lyme and Cape Vincent residents to volunteer with the ambulance service or donate whatever money they can.

“Whatever the residents can help us with now, that means there’s a savings for their town,” he said.

___

(c)2021 Watertown Daily Times (Watertown, N.Y.)

Visit Watertown Daily Times (Watertown, N.Y.) at www.watertowndailytimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.