Two MI Towns Weighing Options for Ambulance Services

Acme and Whitewater townships are considering their options for ambulance services after East Bay Township rejected an idea to expand its service, at least for now.

East Bay trustees voted against negotiating a contract with Acme Township at an early August meeting. It came after they discussed the possibility over a few months of placing an ambulance in Acme Township that would either be fully staffed by East Bay personnel, or with a Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department driver and East Bay paramedic.

Nick Lemcool, East Bay Ambulance director, told trustees the advanced life support service serves the township well. But about 70 times a year, its one ambulance is responding to a call in another township when there’s an emergency in East Bay.

“Oftentimes if we get a callback in our township while we’re out in another township, there’s a long wait for that,” he told trustees, adding one instance involved a nearly 30-minute wait for an ambulance to respond from Blair Township.

It’s an issue that’s only going to increase, Lemcool told trustees.

“If we can’t do that, we need to figure out a different option to cover the calls we’re missing now,” he said. “This gives us a way to do that and offset the costs and help our neighbors.”

He and East Bay Supervisor Beth Friend said providing ambulance service in Acme Township would solve that issue by having an ambulance nearby to respond in those instances.

Lemcool and East Bay Supervisor Beth Friend explored the idea of contracting with Acme Township after Acme Supervisor Doug White approached Friend with the idea, Lemcool said.

White said he asked because Acme Township’s contract with Mobile Medical Response, the company commonly called MMR that took over ambulance operations following a merger with NorthFlight EMS in December 2020, is up soon and costs are set to increase.

NorthFlight EMS served Acme, Garfield and Long Lake townships, plus Traverse City, prior to the merger, as previously reported. MMR already served Whitewater Township, and Whitewater Supervisor Ron Popp said that agreement was in place since 2015.

Whitewater’s costs for ambulance services are set to nearly double to around $650,000 a year as it looks to renew its contract, currently set to expire in November, Popp said.

Friend said serving Acme as well would come at a minor additional cost to East Bay, and adding Whitewater Township would actually reduce East Bay’s cost, Friend said. She touted it as a way both to add redundancy in service and to build relationships with the township’s neighbors.

The idea had some support among some East Bay trustees, with Mindy Walters and Tracey Bartlett voting along with Friend to negotiate a contract that would have an all-East Bay Ambulance crew instead of a Grand Traverse Metro Fire driver.

Bartlett said she liked the idea of the township’s ambulance service effectively serving as its own mutual aid, and Walters said the service already responds to Acme and Whitewater townships on mutual aid calls.

“But now we’re going to get paid for them,” Walters said to the board.

But the rest of the board had reservations ranging from whether the idea was fully formed enough to pursue, to whether expanding would negatively impact an ambulance service East Bay residents have come to rely on.

“Right now I can’t think of our borders, our neighbors, I have to think of what our voters have put us here to do,” East Bay trustee Susanne Courtade told the board. “I understand and I wholeheartedly say yes, you go across borders and you take care of your neighbors when there’s no response. But I’m concerned that the growth of trying to cover two more local jurisdictions will impact our borders, within us. The care level may not be there because we’re stretched too thin.”

East Bay trustee Matt Courtade questioned how East Bay Ambulance could serve Whitewater Township. While Lemcool noted roughly half of Whitewater’s roughly 200 ambulance runs in 2020 were to Turtle Creek Casino, Matt Courtade said the remaining calls could pose a logistical challenge.

Questions loomed for Matt Courtade as to whether it was the direction East Bay should take, he said.

“I just don’t think our charge is to supply medical services to the rest of the county or parts of the county,” he told trustees, later adding he would consider tabling the idea until 2022 and discussing it further.

Friend said on Friday she believes there’s still a possibility East Bay could contract with one or both of the neighboring townships in the future.

“We just maybe need to take some more time and maybe get kind of a more methodical analysis for the board, and maybe some time for them to become comfortable with this, with the idea as well,” she said.

White said East Bay trustees’ decision was disappointing, but he agreed there’s still a possibility Acme and East Bay could partner on ambulance service in the future.

For now, Acme and Whitewater will pursue an agreement with MMR that would cut costs by increasing run volumes, Popp said. The idea is to share an ambulance between the two townships while maintaining an agreement with MMR to respond to all calls in Whitewater within 12 minutes, 59 seconds.

“I’m sure that EMS service as well as fire service is going to be an ongoing discussion in townships and maybe even the county level,” Popp said.

