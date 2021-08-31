The Personalities of Sexual Objectification in EMS

Abstract

In order to examine the psychological and personality issues behind the oversexualized environment of EMS leading to sexual harassment and the objectification of women, EMS providers were asked questions about their personality traits and work environments. The results were analyzed using correlations with results separated by gender.

Introduction

EMS is a profession known for being a fast-paced work environment with strange hours and high levels of stress. These factors, along with a predominantly male workforce, overnight shifts with regular partners, irregular periods of downtime and a relatively young group of employees lends itself to breed a culture of sexual harassment.1 Nearly 69% of women in EMS have reported being sexually harassed at work.2 With this statistic in mind, it has become increasingly clear that many aspects of EMS are contributing to the issues that these providers, especially those who are women, face.

With that being said, the sociological workplace issues perpetuating these issues just scratch the surface. It has been hypothesized that the fast-paced work environment mixed with providers who are insecure and eccentric leads to an ego struggle, causing interpersonal conflicts.3 The EMS workplace is just one component factoring the culture of sexual harassment, and is perhaps more simple to fix. However, EMS also attracts certain people with personality traits, whose effects on the levels of sexual harassment in EMS have not previously been studied.

The personalities of EMS providers were broken up into four general categories by researchers in this study: 1) Social Confidence/Extroversion, 2) Rule Abiding, 3) Youthful/Immature and 4) Insecure. These categories may be further broken down into questions about individual personality traits and in this present study were compared to questions regarding work environments. Unlike the sociological factors affecting the environment of sexual harassment in EMS, the personalities attracted by the job are more difficult to change. However, if their association with certain elements of the objectifying workplace can be analyzed, EMS companies can have a better understanding of how to work towards a change.

Methods

EMS professionals were given surveys with a variety of questions regarding their work environments and their personalities.

To maintain anonymity and avoid risk to employees, the employee surveys were developed using Google Forms, and were posted to various EMS Facebook Groups. The surveys were posted with no title or indication of the nature of the questions other than their relation to EMS. The surveys did not require any identifiable information such as employer or location. The demographic questions asked were, age, company position, certification level and gender.

The following questions asked about personality and work environment. Personality was broken down into four categories and questions were asked on a scale of Strongly Disagree (1) to Strongly Agree (5). Participants were given scores in each category based on their level of agreement with certain personality questions. The personality categories were 1) Social Confidence/Extroversion, 2) Rule Abiding, 3) Youthful/Immature and 4) Insecure.

Social Confidence had five associated questions: I feel comfortable around other people, I enjoy meeting new people, I trust others, I feel that I have empathy towards others, I like helping people.

Rule abiding had five associated questions: I try to follow the rules, I like order, I feel that I work hard, I like helping people, I feel that I have empathy towards others.

Youthful/Immature had four associated questions: I sometimes express childlike joy, I get angry easily, I love excitement, I sometimes do things I later regret.

Insecurity had three associated questions: I generally have a low opinion of myself, I sometimes do things I later regret, I worry about things.

To bridge the gap between the number of questions in each category, the numbers associated with question answers (one through five) were averaged, and each participant was associated with an average score for each personality trait.

Data were analyzed first based on personal information (age, gender, work position, company type) in order to establish the demographic makeup of the professionals answering the survey. After that, participants were asked questions about their personalities, which were grouped into certain personality characteristics. They then responded to questions about their work environment. In the same manner as the averages given in personality questions, work environment questions were geared toward the safety of the work environment and any incident.

There were a total of 165 responses from EMS providers nationwide that were analyzed on the basis of any possible relationship between the work environment questions and personality questions by looking for hypothesized significant correlations among the variables via SPSS.

Results

The values associated with non-binary gender were discounted due to the small number of responses (two responses). All correlations described are significant at alpha of less than 0.05 or 0.01.

The Social Confidence responses were all positively correlated. Enjoying meeting new people and: liking helping people (.510), trusting others (.359), empathy for others (.432), comfortable around other people (.537). None of these personality traits were correlated with making sexual comments about other coworkers. Trusting and having empathy for others are negatively correlated with making a sexually suggestive comment at work (-.185 and -.186, respectively) and making sexually suggestive comments regarding a coworker to another coworker (-.191 and -.223, respectively). All of the traits associated with Social Confidence were negatively correlated with getting angry easily.

The Rule Abiding responses were not all positively correlated with one another. In particular, liking order was only positively correlated with following the rules (.226), but no other part of the Rule Abiding breakdown.

Youthful/Immature were also not well correlated with one another. The exception was getting angry easily and doing things one later regrets were positively correlated (.423).

The traits associated with Insecurity were fairly well correlated with one another. Having a low opinion of oneself was positively correlated with worrying about things (.322) and sometimes doing things one later regrets (.289). A low opinion of oneself was not significantly correlated with sexually harassing or making objectifying comments about others, but was positively correlated with experiencing a hostile work environment (.204), feeling sexually objectified (.245) and being sexually harassed at work (.196).

Making sexually suggestive comments about other coworkers is negatively correlated with trusting others (-.185) and having empathy for others (-.186) and is positively correlated with being involved in a workplace romantic relationship (.519), being involved in a non-relationship sexual encounter (.333), experiencing a hostile work environment (.286), having sexual comments made about their body at work (.380) and being sexually harassed in general at work (.368)

Having a low opinion of oneself is positively correlated with experiencing a hostile work environment (.204), being sexually harassed at work (.196) and having one’s body objected while at work (.245).

Having empathy for others was also negatively correlated with being in a workplace romantic relationship (-0.206) and making sexually suggestive comments regarding a coworker to another coworker (.-233).

Discussion

This study was conducted to examine if there was a correlation between the personalities of EMS providers and incidences of sexual harassment and objectification in EMS. The results of the correlations with the personality traits associated with Social Confidence indicate that EMS providers who are more socially confident are less likely to experience sexual harassment and sexually harass others. Since the traits associated with Rule Abiding and Immaturity/Youthfulness were not all positively correlated with one another, their associations as a grouped personality trait with sexual harassment incidences are not significant.

The results of this study were all fairly consistent with general knowledge about sexual harassment and personalities. Those with more social confidence were less likely to feel objectified at work, whereas those with a lower opinion of themselves were more likely to experience sexual harassment and be objectified by coworkers.

Overall, there were few significant results linking the general personality traits (Social Confidence, Rule Abiding, Youthful and Insecurity) to incidences of increased sexual harassment. It seems that it is more likely that the sociological and work environment components of EMS perpetuate an environment of sexual harassment more than the psychological ones. Incidences of facing sexual harassment were positively correlated with so many other factors in the experiment that is evident that the occurrence of sexual harassment in EMS is unfortunately very common. It is the hope that this research will pave the way for additional research and evaluation of the causes of sexual harassment and bodily objectification in EMS.

