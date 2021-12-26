Skagit County (WA) Considers Increasing Ambulance Fees

Brandon Stone

Skagit Valley Herald, Mount Vernon, Wash.

(MCT)

The cost of ambulance service in Skagit County will increase in 2022 if the county Board of Commissioners approves a new fee schedule.

County EMS Director Josh Pelonio has suggested a 3% annual increase in ambulance fees until at least 2024 to account for rising costs.

Pelonio said the county charges about 14% less than comparable public ambulance agencies, and this increase would bring fees more in line with other providers.

The commissioners will vote on the increase as part of their consent agenda next week.

Related

The last time fees were increased was in 2017, he said. By setting an annual increase, the county could avoid having to make large increases every few years, he said.

Under Pelonio’s proposal, the 3% increase would be applied retroactively to 2017, meaning 2022’s increase would make ambulance service 12% higher than today’s rates.

If the plan is approved, he said the average cost of being transported by ambulance would increase by $155 in 2022.

The cost of being transported by ambulance depends on the level of medical care provided and the distance of the ride.

The cost of transporting county residents ranges from $794.10 to $1,141.88, plus $18.55 per mile.

Costs for those who don’t live in Skagit County are about $200 to $400 higher because they do not pay the EMS levy that is part of area property taxes.

Commissioner Ron Wesen spoke in favor of the increase, saying rising costs are making essential services more expensive.

“Labor, fuel, everything costs more, and we have to understand that,” he said. “Government can’t just cut back on our services, because some things like ambulance services are invaluable to the public.”

Pelonio said the proposed 12% increase for 2022 would bring in an additional $141,000 for the year. That money would not go to the county, but rather to the fire departments and other agencies that provide ambulance services.

These price increases don’t apply to Medicare or Medicaid patients, because Medicare and Medicaid pay a set rate.

“They won’t pay any more than what their fee schedule is, regardless of what we charge,” Pelonio said.

About 83% of ambulance transports involve those on Medicare or Medicate, meaning the proposed increases fall on the 17% of those with private insurance or who pay themselves.

— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

___

(c)2021 the Skagit Valley Herald (Mount Vernon, Wash.)

Visit the Skagit Valley Herald (Mount Vernon, Wash.) at www.goskagit.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.