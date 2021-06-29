Questions Remain on Traverse City (MI) Ambulance Service Future

Jordan Travis

The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Mich.

(MCT)

Questions over who should run the ambulance service in Traverse City are nothing new, even as the city works out an agreement with its current provider Medical Mobile Response.

Fire Chief Jim Tuller told city commissioners at their study session Monday that the questions predate his time with the department — he joined in 1990 — and have recurred several times since NorthFlight EMS took over from the Grand Traverse County-run ambulance service.

City commissioners, including Mayor Jim Carruthers, agreed they finally want to answer that question, and without further delay.

“Something has to happen, something needs to happen,” he said. “We’ve been talking about this for far too long.”

First, they’ll need to see the result of a study that aims to answer questions Commissioner Brian McGillivary said he figures the city board raised about three years ago. It started with a question about why two ambulances respond to some medical calls in the city.

That’s no accident, Tuller said. Firefighter paramedics with TCFD respond, are usually first on scene and stabilize patients. Medical Mobile Response transports the patient to the hospital if needed. The Saginaw-based operator started operating in much of the Traverse City area in December 2020 after NorthFlight EMS merged with MMR.

Doing so lets city firefighters quickly reposition themselves for other calls, although the department has been transporting patients more often after MMR took over, as previously reported. That impacts the department’s staffing levels and readiness as personnel are tied up.

There are other options, including having the fire department become the primary transport agency or finding ways the city could recoup some of what it spends on medical runs. Becoming the primary transporter could cost at an estimated $755,000, at least, in personnel costs and $500,000 more for two ambulances, according to a TriData study completed for the city in 2020.

City Manager Marty Colburn is heading a fact-finding process that should soon have more of the information commissioners agreed they’ll need to steer the future of city ambulance services.

Medical calls make up the majority of what TCFD responds to, McGillivary said, citing numbers from July 2014 through June 2015 that showed 620 fire calls versus 2,260 medical. Those were on par with two subsequent budget years he noted.

He wanted to consider whether the department could charge for its responses as others do. Bills for a fire call would go to a property insurance provider, if any, for example.

As is, only the ambulance service that takes a patient to hospital can bill health insurance, Colburn said.

Carruthers also said he wanted to know how much the fire department could take in should it become the primary transport agency — TriData’s study noted EMS services rarely are profitable and figured the city could expect an estimated $484,000 in revenue in the first year.

Commissioner Christie Minervini said she would favor a request for proposals from other ambulance operators. That would be needed if the city were to ask residents for more millage dollars, she argued, adding the deadline to get anything on the November ballot is in August.

Colburn said it’s too soon to know whether a ballot question is needed, and Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe agreed.

With consolidation leaving few other options, a request for proposals didn’t seem like it would offer much more information to help decide, Commissioner Ashlea Walter said. She added city leaders aren’t happy with the current arrangement and believes the city has been lucky with its current service levels in avoiding a catastrophe.

It’s likely the city would need a dedicated millage to turn its fire department into the primary ambulance transport agency, Shamroe said. But that raises other potential issues, like what would happen to the city fire department should the millage fail later.

Her father was a paramedic in the 1980s when voters rejected a millage funding Grand Traverse County’s ambulance service, she said.

“We’ve had in this region other things supplied by millage, then voters change their mind and didn’t renew it,” Shamroe said.

Questions over how much a government should spend on an ambulance service can get uncomfortable, Commissioner Tim Werner said. They can take on a “fraught” nature of determining how much to spend to potentially save more lives.

“The intent is to save lives, so OK, are we saving more lives by spending this much more money? Again, to me that’s very uncomfortable conversations, but could be necessary conversations,” he said.

Some questions need answering regardless of which agency transports patients, Colburn said. They include upgrades to both city fire stations, including gender-neutral accomodations for firefighters. He expects to get estimates from an engineering firm soon.

(c)2021 The Record-Eagle (Traverse City, Mich.)

Visit The Record-Eagle (Traverse City, Mich.) at record-eagle.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.