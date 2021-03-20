Proposed Bid Could Rearrange Ambulance Service for Much of Calhoun County (AL)

Tim Lockette

The Anniston Star, Ala.

(MCT)

The Calhoun County 911 Board of Commissioners will likely hold a vote next month that could rearrange ambulance service for all of rural Calhoun County — and possibly in some of the county’s cities as well.

“It’s not just for Quad Cities,” said Gary Sparks, Oxford’s fire chief and chairman of the 911 board.

The board, which oversees 911 service for Calhoun County and ambulance services for unincorporated areas, was set to vote Wednesday on a proposal to bid out ambulance service for at least part of unincorporated Calhoun County.

The Quad Cities Fire District, east of Anniston and Oxford, once got its ambulance services from the company Oxford EMS. When Oxford EMS ceased operation last year, Oxford’s city leaders set up a health care authority that now runs the city’s own ambulance service. That new agency, Oxford Health Services, doesn’t cover Quad Cities, which is outside city limits.

The company Anniston EMS, which provides ambulance service for Anniston, has been covering Quad Cities for months. But officials of the 911 Board say they’re required by law to bid the service out before allowing a company to assume responsibility for the area.

The board was initially set to vote on a proposal to take those bids in a Wednesday meeting at the 911 headquarters in Jacksonville. Sparks on Wednesday said that proposal was not yet ready, in part because of the Anniston City Council’s decision on Tuesday to join in on any potential new ambulance contract.

Sparks said it’s likely the board will seek bids for ambulance service for the entire rural portion of the county. And he said the 911 board will also approach other Calhoun County cities to join in that proposal. With the cities on board with the bid, the board could bid out ambulance coverage for much of the entire county, urban and rural.

“Would we bid to award the contract to one ambulance service for the entire county?” asked Sheriff Matthew Wade, a member of the board.

“That could be,” Sparks said. “But I think we’d divide it into sectors.”

Johnny Warren, president of Anniston EMS, said the proposal could be a threat to his company. His concern is that the proposed contract would likely include a performance bond — six months of operating funds an ambulance service would have to put up before it can get a contract to provide service. If the 911 board proposes a new contract for the entire county or most of the county, he said, smaller companies like his likely wouldn’t be able to put up such a bond.

“If it’s the entire county, we can’t compete with that,” he said. He said the bond would be less problematic if service is divided by zones.

When Oxford EMS was in business, Anniston EMS and Oxford EMS lobbied vigorously for rights to cover the Quad Cities area.

Sparks said he doesn’t expect Oxford to sign on to a new bid, largely because the city just formed a new health care authority of its own. He said Oxford’s ambulance service also covers Hobson City, the county’s smallest town.

Sparks said a new proposal for a bid for ambulance service could be ready for a vote at the board’s next meeting on April 15.

Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.

