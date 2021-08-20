Priority Ambulance Again Appears on List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Inc. magazine revealed this week that Priority Ambulance ranked for the fourth time on its annual Inc. 5000 list.

“2020 was a year of growth for the company, despite challenges presented by the pandemic,” said Priority Ambulance CEO Bryan Gibson. “I am especially proud of our local leaders, paramedics, EMTs, dispatchers, nurses and all of our essential workers who bravely served even more patients and communities in a year that tested the EMS and health care industries in extraordinary ways.

“In the midst of the evolving challenges of this global pandemic, Priority Ambulance welcomed three new companies to our family in 2020, including the largest private ambulance service in Virginia, and secured several new 9-1-1 and interfacility contracts.”

Priority Ambulance serves 560,000 patients annually in 14 states. More than 3,600 paramedics, EMTs, dispatchers, nurses and support teams staff more than 775 emergency response vehicles throughout the country. Its fourth appearance on the Inc. 5000 list further affirms the company’s position as the fastest-growing national private ambulance service in America.

According to Inc., not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000 companies listed, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

As evidence of resiliency and innovation, Priority Ambulance also recently launched Priority OnDemand, an integrated vertical expansion with health care logistics software and telehealth platform acquisitions. The Priority OnDemand platform builds on Priority Ambulance’s foundation as a primary 911 ambulance provider to communities representing more than 2.1 million Americans and broadens the levels of care in conjunction with our hospital, community and first- responder partners to deliver healthcare anywhere.

“EMS has always been about providing health care to patients wherever they are and when they need it most,” said Gibson. “As the public rapidly adopts new ways of accessing health care, EMS professionals already fundamentally understand care delivery outside of the walls of a hospital or medical facility. We believe Priority is perfectly positioned for the acceleration of the healthcare delivery evolution, and we look forward to continued growth and innovation.”