Priority Ambulance Acquires Randseco, StatCall

Priority Ambulance announced today that it has acquired software company Randseco, LLC, and its digital patient logistics solution, StatCall.

StatCall’s integrated suite of digital tools provides a secure, centralized hub that quickly and seamlessly exchanges information between each participant in the transportation process, including hospitals, medical facilities, payers, ambulance providers, brokers, non-medical transportation and rideshare companies. StatCall seamlessly integrates with existing patient records systems, information technology infrastructure and staff processes. This centralized approach and patient data interoperability simplifies an otherwise time-intensive, manual process involving multiple participants.

Priority Ambulance made an initial investment in Randseco in June 2020. Since then, the Randseco and Priority teams have been working together to optimize StatCall. As 100 percent owners of Randseco, Priority Ambulance will continue to invest in StatCall to build an even more powerful, solution which, combined with Priority’s medical transportation services, will benefit anyone who orders, receives, or pays for transportation in health care settings.

“Over the past year, Priority and Randseco have collaborated to take the StatCall platform to the next level, successfully expanding integrations with multiple, leading EMR platforms, as well as transportation dispatch and payer systems,” said Bryan Gibson, Priority CEO. “Our partnership has confirmed our belief that the integration of digital tools into healthcare transportation services is the future. We are dedicated to investing in the further development of StatCall to enhance our medical transportation services platform and leverage that platform for continued growth.”

Randseco will continue to be led by current President Patrick “Sean” Tyler, who will report to Gibson. Randseco’s existing team of innovative software developers also will continue to support the current base of StatCall customers and execute on new expansion targets and geographies.

StatCall quickly and securely connects hospital electronic medical records (EMR) and computer-aided dispatch (CAD) systems to create a seamless, transportation ordering system, from call origination to billing completion. The StatCall suite of products is utilized by hospitals and medical transportation providers nationwide, including Priority and many of its current hospital customers. StatCall facilitates more than 100,000 patient transports annually, with an average time savings of 24 percent per transport. StatCall improves patient satisfaction by reducing wait times and hospital stays; reduces administrative labor costs from manual data entry and missing documentation; and maximizes revenue potential by meaningfully improving admission to departure times by 10 percent or more.

“We are very excited about this next phase for our company as we become part of the outstanding platform that Bryan and his team have built at Priority,” said Tyler. “Randseco and Priority share a vision to facilitate and provide exceptional clinical care to people who need it, when they need it. Priority’s platform and commitment will accelerate our success in expanding our patient logistics solutions to more patients and customers. With the strength of the Priority organization and its long-term vision behind us, we are uniquely positioned to provide a high-impact alternative to what has historically been a complex, labor-intensive process.”

About Priority Ambulance

Based in Knoxville, Tenn., Priority Ambulance provides the highest level of clinical excellence in emergency and nonemergency medical care to the communities it serves. Throughout its 13-state national service area, approximately 3,600 highly trained paramedics and EMTs staff a fleet of more than 650 ambulances with the latest medical equipment and technology serving more than 500,000 patients annually.

Priority Ambulance’s family of companies operates under trusted local brands providing medical transport options in 13 states. The Priority Ambulance company partners include Shoals Ambulance in Alabama; Maricopa Ambulance in Arizona; Puckett EMS in Georgia and Southeast Tennessee; Central EMS in Georgia; National EMS in Georgia; Ambucare in Georgia; Seals Ambulance in Indiana; Kunkel Ambulance in Upstate New York; Trans Am Ambulance in western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania; Lake Valley EMS in Central New York; Medshore Ambulance and Guardian Ambulance in South Carolina; Priority Ambulance in East Tennessee; A&E EMS in Tennessee; Baptist Ambulance in West Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi; LifeCare Medical Transports in Virginia and Maryland; and Frontier Ambulance in Wyoming.

Priority Ambulance also owns Randseco, LLC, a digital solutions company that streamlines hospital and health care transportation logistics and delivery for hospitals, providers, patients and insurers through its StatCall platform. StatCall specializes in hospital electronic medical record (EMR) and computer-aided dispatch (CAD) integrations that balance system demands and resource availability, facilitating more than 100,000 trips annually.