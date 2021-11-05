PrideStar EMS to Acquire Trinity EMS

PrideStar EMS and Trinity EMS, both headquartered in Lowell, are pleased to announce they have entered into an agreement to create one emergency medical service company rooted in Massachusetts’ Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.

The expanded PrideStar EMS will employ 450 people and operate more than 115 vehicles in 14 communities in the Greater Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire. It will maintain its headquarters in Lowell and Haverhill, Massachusetts, with satellite bases in seven surrounding communities to guarantee complete continuity of services. The company will now have greater flexibility in providing additional resources in its combined service area, enhancing its level of service the communities that count on it and Trinity.

John Chemaly and Gary Sepe founded Trinity EMS in Lowell in 1991. Daly, who started his career as a paramedic at Trinity, founded PrideStar EMS in Lowell in 2006.

Chemaly, Trinity’s current president, will remain with PrideStar as senior vice president of strategic planning and will hold an ownership interest in the company. Sepe, Trinity’s executive vice president, has announced his decision to retire.

Daly and Chemaly are active and engaged members of the Greater Merrimack Valley community, and their work supporting charitable efforts and aiding first responders across the region with their time and donations is well-documented and will continue and grow under the new, combined company.

Completion of the acquisition is dependent on legal review.