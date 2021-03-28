Poestenkill (NY) Looks for Better EMS Service

Kenneth C. Crowe II

After about seven years without its own ambulance service, town property owners are being asked to create an ambulance district to provide $225,000 in funding to obtain dedicated emergency response to medical calls in this rural-suburban town.

The Town Board’s 3-2 vote in December to set the vote has created an emotional debate that’s ranged across the weekly newspapers, online and in public about whether to have municipal coverage or continue to rely solely on Mohawk Ambulance’s private service. It’s a debate that’s increasing around Rensselaer County when it comes to providing EMS service.

Supervisor Keith Hammond has argued that the estimated $85.18 annual cost per property is an investment that will lower response times and provide the emergency services that the town’s 4,598 residents expect when the dial 911 for help.

“When you make a call someone has to come, always. Not 86 percent of the time, always,” Hammond said, conveying the selling point for creating a district.

Currently, the town relies on Mohawk to respond to calls. If Mohawk doesn’t have an ambulance available nearby, the town can’t turn to mutual aid to call in the ambulance squads from nearby North Greenbush or Sand Lake due to not having its own district.

“I thank God we do have Mohawk. We would have nothing,” Hammond said. “There’s only so many ambulances to go around. That’s why the response time is long.”

While the average response time is 20 minutes in the town for ambulance calls, it can go as high as 40 minutes, Hammond said.

“Sometimes they’re there in seven and it’s great. But sometimes they’re there in 40 which isn’t so great,” Hammond said.

Hammond volunteers with the Sand Lake Ambulance where the average response time is eight minutes, he said. “They have a big town. Why don’t we deserve the same.”

Only property owners will be permitted to vote in the March 30 referendum as it involves the creation of a new taxing district. Voting will be noon to 8 p.m. at Sullivan Jones VFW Post 7466, 25 Veterans Street.

If the district is approved by property owners in the referendum, a board would be appointed and would seek proposals from other squads to provide ambulance coverage. Sand Lake and North Greenbush have been mentioned as possible service providers. If an agreement is reached it would go before the electorate for approval in November.

Henry Ehrhardt, president of the New York State Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Association, said the state’s EMS services are under financial strain no matter how the service is provided. Ambulance districts can be part of the solution, but it’s often a combination of volunteer squads, fire department and commercial providers that have to be used.

“Those questions have to be answered regionally,” Ehrhardt said.

If the referendum is defeated, Hammond said the town would continue its discussions with Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin to see what alternatives can be developed, such as a fly car with a driver and EMT that may serve several towns.

“Ambulance service is a growing issue, and we recognize that communities across the county, especially smaller communities, are struggling with maintaining this service, We are ready to help and develop a shared solution to this issue with willing partners,” said Richard Crist, county director of operations.

