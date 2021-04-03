Piedmont Newton Partners with Priority Ambulance (GA) for 911, Interfacility Services

Piedmont Newton in Covington, Georgia, announced it has signed service agreements with Georgia’s largest private ambulance network, Priority Ambulance, to respond to 911 calls in the hospital’s designated 911 zone and to serve the hospital’s interfacility transport needs.

Piedmont Newton holds the designated 911 zone for ambulance service that encompasses Newton County and will contract with National EMS to provide 911 service to its zone. Priority Ambulance will purchase seven ambulances from Piedmont Newton and will maintain the staffing levels currently in the 911 system – five advanced life support ambulances during peak daytime hours.

Separate from those ambulances dedicated to the 911 system, sister company Central EMS will be stationing additional ambulances at the hospital to immediately respond to transport requests between medical facilities or discharges from the hospital.

All current employees of Piedmont Newton EMS will be invited to stay and will maintain seniority within the system. Additionally, Piedmont Newton’s EMS Director Carli Cuendet will be joining the Priority Ambulance team. Priority Ambulance will begin an implementation period immediately to transition current EMS staff. The company will begin providing 911 and interfacility ambulance services in early May.