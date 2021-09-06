Paramedic Jobs: Week of September 6, 2021

Are you looking for our complete listing of jobs? Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for other postings!

Paramedic

Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare

Clinton, MO

Paramedic, 24 hour shifts

Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare is more than an award-winning health system. Founded in 1972, Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare is a 56-bed, nonprofit hospital located in Clinton, Missouri. We provide whole-person care to our family, friends and neighbors. We pride ourselves on our patient centered care, while maintaining an engaging environment for our staff. Our Mission Statement “To provide exceptional healthcare with friendliness and compassion” pertains not only to our patients, but also to our visitors and employees. Now is your chance to apply your passion to our mission.

Bring your knowledge and experience to a new career, backed by a system that will take you further. Employees at Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare work in superior settings with high safety standards and access to unparalleled support. Our diverse group of professionals demonstrates a strong commitment to practicing excellence every day — they are a group of dedicated health care professionals that you will come to trust like family.

Qualifications and Skills:

Paramedic License

ACLS and PALS certification within six months

Benefits:

Full Benefits including

Health, dental, and vision insurance

Company paid life insurance

Excellent compensation

Professional development and career advancement opportunities

Paid time off

High safety standards

Responsibilities and Duties:

Excellent patient assessment skills

Proficient in advanced airway skills

IV and IO insertion

Medication administration

911 transports and out of town transfers

Performs a variety of tasks as needed

EMT

Scheurer Hospital

Pigeon, MI

Emergency Medical Technician

Casual/On-Call Positions

Available for any shift, weekends & holidays

No Benefits

Scheurer Ambulance Service, a part of Scheurer Healthcare Network, is seeking Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) to assist with the 24/7/365 coverage provided for our service area. Housing accommodations are available onsite. This position requires some on-call hours.

The candidate must possess:

A current Michigan EMT License

A current Michigan Driver License with no restrictions.

A current CPR card and CEVO certification

For questions regarding this position, please contact Louise Hunt, Ambulance Manger or Lynn Rhodes, HR Generalist. Please submit all employment applications online at www.scheurer.org/careers . EEO/AA/Employer M/F/Disability/Vet

Paramedic

American Medical Response

Ventura, CA

Assess each call situation to determine best course of action and appropriate protocol.

Utilize medical equipment and procedures including defibrillator, EKG monitor, oxygen and suction devices, intravenous fluids, CPR and other procedures and medications as required to provide advanced medical care.

Develop and utilize triage skills to provide optimal efficiency during calls.

Provide patient care according to clinical protocols and safety requirements.

Lift and move patients as required to provide optimum care.

Communicate with receiving facility to receive medical direction and to provide critical information.

Communicate with patient and loved ones to provide information and assurance that care is being given, and to show compassion.

Act as team leader and take responsibility for scene and unit management as needed.

Drive the ambulance and provide map reading support to minimize call response time.

Continuously maintain all required certifications.

Communicate with dispatcher to receive and understand call data and customer feedback.

Monitor and maintain the general condition of the unit, keep it clean and stocked for optimal call response to maintain the image of AMR.

Document activities with regard to patient care and billing completely to ensure appropriate information is available regarding each call.

Follow policies and procedures regarding out-of-chute times and turnaround times.

Consider patient status and insurance preferred facilities when determining transportation destinations.

Ability to work past scheduled shift with little or no notice.

Work collaboratively and in a professional manner with all allied health and public safety personnel.

Reports immediately to the on-duty supervisor and/or account manager any incident involving a negative customer and/or patient interaction.

Read road maps, drive vehicles, and accurately discern street signs and address numbers.

Read medication/prescription labels and directions for usage in quick, accurate, and expedient manner.

Communicate verbally with patients and significant others in various environments to interview patient, family members, and bystanders.