Paramedic Jobs: Week of September 27, 2021

Paramedic

Falck San Diego

San Diego, CA

*New-hires will be eligible for an incentive bonus of $12,000, paid out in increments within 3 years. More information to be provided during orientation. Please apply for immediate consideration.*

Job Summary:

The primary responsibility of the Paramedic (EMT-P) is to provide ongoing care through established Pre-hospital processes, the environment, instrumentation, other health care team members, and interacting agencies. The primary objective of the Paramedic is to provide safe and expedient response to emergent and non-emergent calls where patient care is provided and continued enroute to a definitive care facility.

Essential Functions:

The Paramedic (EMT-P) may be assigned one or more duties. These duties may include, but are not limited to, the following:

Presents himself/herself in a professional manner and displays a good public image for the employee and Falck USA in accordance with company policy.

Adheres to the policies and procedures of Falck USA, including the operation’s Standard Operating Procedures and Medical Protocols.

Participates and completes all daily assignments proficiently, punctually and in accordance with the directives of the Field Supervisor, General Manager and other management team members.

Completes appropriate documentation in accordance with company policies and procedures.

Provides an environment and equipment conducive to safety for patients, family members, visitors, and employees, and in compliance with set precautions and approved standards. Assesses risks to patient safety.

Operates the emergency vehicle in a safe manner at all times.

Maintains vehicles and stations in a clean and presentable manner at all times. The employee shall strive to exceed Falck USA expectations for cleanliness of the vehicles and stations.

Responds to instructions from dispatcher and drives specially equipped emergency vehicles to specified locations.

Develops and strives to achieve personal and professional goals established by the employee. Utilizes all resources available to achieve personal and professional goals.

Maintains communications equipment, medical equipment and supplies in accordance with applicable standards.

Field Paramedic

Williamson County EMS

Georgetown, TX

Reporting directly to a Lieutenant or Commander, responsible for providing pre-hospital clinical medicine in response to 911 calls. Operates and maintains medical equipment and emergency vehicles.

EXAMPLES OF WORK PERFORMED

Provides pre-hospital care based on Scope of Care

Operates standard equipment; such as stretchers, patient care monitors and diagnostic equipment

Operates Emergency Medical Services (EMS) vehicles under normal and emergency situations

Assures vehicles are adequately stocked and in proper working order

Maintains and troubleshoots medical equipment

Assess emergency scenes and gives direction to patients, first responders, and/or bystanders

Utilizes electronic communication including portable and mobile radios, electronic patient care records, and computer aid dispatching equipment

Extricates persons from vehicles, bends and lifts, and performs CPR for extended periods of time

Functions independently once credentialed by the Medical Director

Attends meetings, conferences, workshops, and training sessions and reviews publications and audio-visual materials to become and remain current on principles, practices, and new developments in assigned work areas

Maintains credentialing by the Medical Director

Performs special duties as assigned

EMT Basic/Advanced

Sinor EMS

Clinton, OK

Sinor EMS, located in Western Oklahoma, is currently accepting applications for full-time and part-time EMT-Basic and EMT-Advanced positions. We are seeking candidates who are energetic, positive and community-minded. Those who want to find a place to put down roots and build a career in EMS will find their home with us.

Flexible scheduling

Advancement opportunities

Benefits package: Health insurance, Life insurance, HSA & Retirement options

On-site training opportunities

Requirements

Valid driver’s license with acceptable driving record

NREMT Certification

State Certification

Paramedic

County of Volusia

Holly Hill, FL

This is a great time to join our Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Team! We are seeking Paramedic candidates to provide pre-hospital basic and advanced life support care and transport for the ill or injured throughout Volusia County. The preferred candidate, having met the minimum requirements, will have a minimum of two (2) years of experience as a paramedic in a 9-1-1 based system or Emergency Room (ER) setting or be currently employed by Volusia County EMS as an EMT.

TRAINEE: The trainee rate is $ 17.38

Note: All Paramedics will be in a trainee status and paid accordingly until they are cleared by the Volusia County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Medical Director and cleared to function as a lead paramedic on a VCEMS ambulance through the internal clearing process. New-hire paramedics will also receive the second installment of their signing bonus once they are cleared by the EMS Medical Director.

Some of our Great Benefits include:

SIGN-ON BONUS:

$1,500 one-time payment processed in first week of employment

$1,500 one-time payment processed when cleared as a Lead Paramedic

$1,500 one-time payment processed on 18-month employment anniversary