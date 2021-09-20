Paramedic Jobs: Week of September 20, 2021

Are you looking for our complete listing of jobs? Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for other postings!

Full Time EMT / AEMT

Shawano Ambulance Service

Shawano, WI

Shawano Ambulance is seeking full time EMT / AEMT applicants. We provide 911 response to 325 square miles of central Shawano County, paramedic intercepts for surrounding ambulances and interfacility transport services. Our personnel work two 24 hour shifts weekly on a rotating basis. Duties include both driving and providing patient care when appropriate for level of licensure, as well as standard station duties such as rig checks and daily cleaning. Starting wage is $35,000(EMT)/$39,000(AEMT). We provide a competitive benefits package which includes health insurance (eligible upon date of hire), vision, dental, long term disability, short term disability and life insurances. Vacation begins accruing after six months and 401(k) profit sharing eligibility occurs after one year. Uniforms and continuing education expenses are covered. Apply online at www.shawanoambulance.com – our application can be accessed under the FORMS tab.

Paramedic

Baldwin Area EMS

Baldwin, WI

The Village of Baldwin, WI (pop. 3,961) is accepting applications for a full-time paramedic position for the Baldwin Area Ambulance Service. We are a Critical Care Paramedic Service located in western WI. We average 1,800 calls per year and cover approximately 240 sq. miles of both urban and rural areas. We are offering a variety of schedule options.

DUTIES: Duties include on-call time for 911 emergencies and/or transports. Other duties will include incident command on-scene, providing ALS intercepts with BLS services when requested, Truck checks and cleaning, teaching CPR for health care providers and the public, and other department duties. Position reports directly to EMS Chief.

Requirements

QUALIFICATIONS: Must be U.S. citizen; valid WI driver’s license and a good driving record; must be 18 years of age or older; current CPR, National Registry at Paramedic level with current ACLS and PALS certifications also required.

WAGES/BENEFITS: Hourly wage DOQ; competitive benefit package is offered.

Director of Public Safety

City of Augusta

Augusta, KS

Subject to the approval of the City Manager, the Director of Public Safety will manage personnel, budget, programs and operations of the department with an eye for continuous improvement to meet the needs and expectations of the community.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Supervisory:

Responsible for the direct supervision of the Fire Major, Police Captain, Patrol Sergeants, and an Admin/Clerk.

Plan, organize, coordinate, and direct through department personnel, the work of specified functional areas

Develop and direct the implementation of goal, objectives, policies, procedures and work standards for the assigned departments

Organizational:

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

Is the emergency management director of the city and shall act in this capacity pursuant to all applicable state statutes and city ordinances. (1-1101)

RECORDS

Acts as Official Custodian of Records for all public records not on file in the office of the city clerk for purposes of the Kansas Open Records Act. (1-607. (c))

Keeps and maintains in convenient form a complete record of all files. (7-106.)

EQUIPMENT

Ensures all such fire apparatus and equipment is ready at all times for immediate use. (7-102. (b))

Ensures all departmental equipment is maintained and kept in proper working order.

OPERATIONS

Prepares rules and regulations relating to the conduct of the department and of the officers of the department, including but not limited to the training and instruction of the officers. (7-102 (c) & 7-104.)

Develops and maintains a departmental culture that embraces a guardian mindset, with transparency and accountability to build trust within the community and department.

Plans, organizes and directs the activities of the Public Safety Department, providing general law enforcement, criminal investigation, fire suppression and prevention, rescue services and emergency services, disaster responses, animal control, and assists the Community Development Department with nuisance abatement and code enforcement. (7-105 (b))

Ensures all local, State and Federal laws and ordinances are properly enforced.

Oversees the hiring, supervision, training, evaluation and discipline of all department employees (7-105 (a))

Coordinates Department work with that of other departments and agencies

Makes presentations and prepares written documentation which communicates City policy, Department plans and City standards and expectations

Responds to media queries and makes statements to the media in order to address the public’s right to know about community issues

Financial:

Has primary responsibility for planning and managing the Department’s budget.

Paramedic

MidMichigan Health

Midland, MI

his position provides advanced emergency medical care to the sick and/or injured as trained and licensed by the State of Michigan. The desired result of the paramedic’s intervention is improved patient outcome.

(50%)* Acts independently to formulate and initiate a plan of intervention for medical and traumatic emergencies. Invasive medical interventions include: pleural decompression, cricothyrotomy, endotracheal intubation, interosseous access, intravenous access insertion of esophageal obturator airway, and blood sugar analysis. Noninvasive monitoring and management techniques include: vital sign interpretation, cardiac rhythm analysis, 12 lead interpretation, cardiac defibrillation/cardioversion, use of external pacemaker, analysis of pulse oximetry, and proper delivery of oxygen therapy.

(25%)* Assesses patients during inter-hospital transfers. Evaluation and intervention is initiated by the paramedic. Additional medical equipment is often utilized to maintain optimal patient care. Examples of equipment include neonatal isolette, intra-aortic balloon pump, and intravenous infusion machines.

(25%)* Supervises field medical management of ancillary rescue personnel. This includes any physician not identified with the Midland/Gladwin Medical Control Authority, any Medical Center employee, Michigan State Police, Midland and Gladwin City Police, County Sheriff Department, all County and adjacent fire departments.

OTHER DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Drafts a computer report documenting assessment, intervention, and outcome of all patients receiving care.

Generates ongoing public awareness and education programs to insure that hospital staff, physicians, and the general public perceive this service (EMS) and the Medical Center in a positive manner.

Evaluates readiness and safety of emergency equipment and vehicles. This includes cardiac monitor, external pacemaker, pulse oximeter, laryngoscope, and any/all equipment required by the State of Michigan. Included is the assessment of the emergency vehicles safety.

The paramedic determines the road worthiness of the vehicles.

Cleans and polishes EMS vehicles and EMS stations on a daily basis. Included is the decontamination of any vehicle/equipment after unsafe exposure to contaminated substances.