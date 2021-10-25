Paramedic Jobs: Week of October 25, 2021

Are you looking for our complete listing of paramedic jobs? Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for other postings!

LifeFlight Critical Care Ground Transport Paramedic

Vanderbilt Health

$10,000 SIGNING BONUS for eligible new hires. (Former employees must be separated from Vanderbilt at least one year to be qualified.)

The LifeFlight Critical Care Ground Transport Paramedic provides advanced pre-hospital and inter-facility patient care from initial contact until care is relinquished to the accepting medical facility. Maintains thorough patient care documentation of assessment and intervention throughout the entire transport and will practice within the scope of practice as defined by the state of Tennessee and programs protocols. Demonstrates proficient clinical knowledge and competency of psychomotor skills during transport and will maintain through actively participating in ongoing advanced skills laboratories and hand-on clinical exercises. Acts as a clinical role model and resource to resolve complex situations and patient care issues. Participates in improvement activities and problem-solving projects as assigned by the leadership team. Communicates safety concerns to leadership team, educational needs of customers and service area and deliver stellar customer service to both internal and external customers.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Plans and manages care according to the LifeFlight and VUMC standards while able to independently plan, deliver and evaluate goal focused, individualized, safe, age specific care for all patients within the scope of TN and Vanderbilt Scope of Practice.

Maintains clinical proficiency and competency per regulatory and accreditation compliance.

Participates in (self and program) improvement activities and problem-solving projects.

Reviews current research and participates in applying findings for evidence-based practice.

Competent in documentation that accurately reflects care provided and meets LifeFlight documentation standards.

Competent in collaborative communication to facilitate quality patient care and ensure safe hand off when care is relinquished at the accepting facility.

The responsibilities listed are a general overview of the position and additional duties may be assigned.

EMT Instructor and Program Coordinator

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College

Orangeburg, SC

Description

Teach EMT courses by providing systematically planned and delivered instruction.

1. Teaching Performance: Conducts classroom, clinical, and laboratory instruction using systematically planned and delivered instruction for courses.

2. Instructional Development and Management: Reviews, evaluates, and revises course objectives, instructional materials and course outlines on a continuing basis. Designs new courses as needed for the program. Maintains records of student academic progress and attendance: evaluates level of achievement and assigns grades for courses.

3. Academic Advisement: Serves as academic advisor to students and participates in student recruitment and development.

4. Professional Development: Participates in professional development activities to improve teaching competence and to stay current in teaching field.

5. College and Community Service: Serves on college committees and participates in college’s marketing effort.

Requirements

• Bachelor’s degree, with completed anatomy and physiology courses

• National Registered Paramedic, current and in good standing

• SC DHEC credentialed instructor, authorized to teach specific levels of EMT courses. Ability to obtain paramedic instructor credentials.

• Certified instructor for the following areas: CPR, ACLS, Trauma, Pediatrics

• At least one (1) year teaching experience

• Three (3) years active field experience as a paramedic

Summer Camp EMT

Eagle’s Nest Camp

Pisgah Forest, NC

Eagle’s Nest Camp, Pisgah Forest, North Carolina

Are you looking for a fun and rewarding summer job? Do you love working with kids? Are you excited about the outdoors, teaching kindness, and caring for others? Do you dream of spending the summer in the mountains, star gazing, laughing with true friends and having the best summer of your life? If so, we hope you’ll apply to join our team at Eagle’s Nest for the summer of 2022!

Who We Are: Eagle’s Nest Camp is located on 200 acres of wooded land in the lush mountains of Western North Carolina just southwest of Asheville and down the road from Pisgah National Forest. Eagle’s Nest provides a joyful, inclusive community where campers finishing kindergarten – 11th grade are treated with respect and compassion. Campers have the opportunity to participate in 1-3 week long sessions which emphasize nature, arts, and community living while taking visual and performing arts, athletic and outdoor classes. Eagle’s Nest is an independent non-profit organization. We also host an outdoor adventure program for teens giving them the opportunity to spend two – three weeks backpacking, rock climbing and white water canoeing in North Carolina, across the country, and internationally.

Responsibilities: Working with a Registered Nurse or Physician’s Assistant, the EMT is responsible for providing daily health and first aid care to approximately 140 campers and 60 staff. The EMT is also responsible for working with outdoor staff to manage first aid kits.

Required Qualifications: At least 21-years-old, current EMT-Basic certification, and, if certified outside of North Carolina, must be able to get reciprocal certification in this state.

Preferred Qualifications: Wilderness EMT certification, clean driving record.

Benefits: Competitive salary and one full day off each week. On campus housing, delicious healthy meals (including vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options), extensive professional discounts, staff lounge with wifi and access to laundry facilities provided.

Dates: Position is from late May to August 15th, 2022.

Field Paramedic

Williamson County EMS (Texas)

Georgetown, TX

EXAMPLES OF WORK PERFORMED

Provides pre-hospital care based on Scope of Care

Operates standard equipment; such as stretchers, patient care monitors and diagnostic equipment

Operates Emergency Medical Services (EMS) vehicles under normal and emergency situations

Assures vehicles are adequately stocked and in proper working order

Maintains and troubleshoots medical equipment

Assess emergency scenes and gives direction to patients, first responders, and/or bystanders

Utilizes electronic communication including portable and mobile radios, electronic patient care records, and computer aid dispatching equipment

Extricates persons from vehicles, bends and lifts, and performs CPR for extended periods of time

Functions independently once credentialed by the Medical Director

Attends meetings, conferences, workshops, and training sessions and reviews publications and audio-visual materials to become and remain current on principles, practices, and new developments in assigned work areas

Maintains credentialing by the Medical Director

Performs special duties as assigned

ORGANIZATION RELATIONSHIPS

Reports directly to – Lieutenant or Commander

Direct Reports – No