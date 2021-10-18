Paramedic Jobs: Week of October 18, 2021

Are you looking for our complete listing of paramedic jobs? Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for other postings!

Paramedic

Johnson County MED-ACT

Lenexa, KS

MED-ACT is the only advanced life support emergency services provider for Johnson County, Kansas. Our dual paramedic ambulances feature the latest state of the art equipment, with powerload cots, Zoll X-series monitors, and Braun Ambulance safety features. Our team includes over 150 paramedics, a full time administrative and support division staff, as well as county based support systems and teams.

What We Offer Our Paramedics:

– Starting pay of $57,000 per year (may increase based on years of paramedic experience)

– KP&F State Retirement with County Match program

– Paid time off – accruing from your first day on the job

– Full family health, dental and vision insurance benefit options

– Yearly $400 Uniform Allowance (with initial set of uniforms issued to you – you’re ready to start!)

– High call volume and high performing organization to take your career to the next level with promotional opportunities, continuing education and skills trainings.

– Free In House Education and Training Department provides you with all of the necessary recertification hours.

– Opportunities for growth and training in special divisions like tactical medic, special operations, hazmat, bike team and peer support.

– We utilize a support services department complete with fleet mechanics and equipment delivery that allows you to focus on the care of our community first.

– Administrative support, billing and facility department to keep everything running smooth.

– Modified Berkley schedule – Shift Work of 24 Hour Shifts – possibility for overtime, standby opportunities at events and special operations details.

EMT

Scheurer Health

Pigeon, MI

72hr/pay – 6:00am to 6:30pm

Available to work weekends & holidays

Full Benefits

Scheurer Ambulance Service, a part of Scheurer Health, is seeking a Full Time Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) join their licensed EMS basic unit.

The candidate must possess:

A current Michigan EMT License

A current Michigan Driver License with no restrictions.

A current CPR card and CEVO certification

If you are an EMT and are interested in providing care and transport to the residents and visitors of Huron County please apply online at www.scheurer.org/careers. For questions regarding this position, please contact Louise Hunt, Ambulance Department Manager or Lynn Rhodes, HR Generalist. EEO/AA/Employer M/F/Disability/Vet

Field Paramedic

Williamson County EMS

Georgetown, TX

JOB SUMMARY

Reporting directly to a Lieutenant or Commander, responsible for providing pre-hospital clinical medicine in response to 911 calls. Operates and maintains medical equipment and emergency vehicles.

EXAMPLES OF WORK PERFORMED

Provides pre-hospital care based on Scope of Care

Operates standard equipment; such as stretchers, patient care monitors and diagnostic equipment

Operates Emergency Medical Services (EMS) vehicles under normal and emergency situations

Assures vehicles are adequately stocked and in proper working order

Maintains and troubleshoots medical equipment

Assess emergency scenes and gives direction to patients, first responders, and/or bystanders

Utilizes electronic communication including portable and mobile radios, electronic patient care records, and computer aid dispatching equipment

Extricates persons from vehicles, bends and lifts, and performs CPR for extended periods of time

Functions independently once credentialed by the Medical Director

Attends meetings, conferences, workshops, and training sessions and reviews publications and audio-visual materials to become and remain current on principles, practices, and new developments in assigned work areas

Maintains credentialing by the Medical Director

Performs special duties as assigned

EMT Instructor and Program Coordinator

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College

Orangeburg, SC

Teach EMT courses by providing systematically planned and delivered instruction.

1. Teaching Performance: Conducts classroom, clinical, and laboratory instruction using systematically planned and delivered instruction for courses.

2. Instructional Development and Management: Reviews, evaluates, and revises course objectives, instructional materials and course outlines on a continuing basis. Designs new courses as needed for the program. Maintains records of student academic progress and attendance: evaluates level of achievement and assigns grades for courses.

3. Academic Advisement: Serves as academic advisor to students and participates in student recruitment and development.

4. Professional Development: Participates in professional development activities to improve teaching competence and to stay current in teaching field.

5. College and Community Service: Serves on college committees and participates in college’s marketing effort.

Requirements

• Bachelor’s degree, with completed anatomy and physiology courses

• National Registered Paramedic, current and in good standing

• SC DHEC credentialed instructor, authorized to teach specific levels of EMT courses. Ability to obtain paramedic instructor credentials.

• Certified instructor for the following areas: CPR, ACLS, Trauma, Pediatrics

• At least one (1) year teaching experience

• Three (3) years active field experience as a paramedic