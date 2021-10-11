Paramedic Jobs: Week of October 11, 2021

Are you looking for our complete listing of paramedic jobs? Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for other postings!

Paramedic

Deer Grove EMS District

Cottage Grove, WI

Licensure as a Wisconsin Paramedic

1 year field experience at the Paramedic level, preferred

Current BLS and ACLS (PALS preferred)

Valid driver’s license

Current LTE wage is $19.00/hour with paid training hours available, but no other benefits.

An application can be found on our website: http://www.deergroveems.com/join.php

Once the web-app has been submitted, applicants will receive an email with additional instructions and application materials. Background and driving checks will be completed prior to an offer of employment.

Application deadline is October 25th, 2021 at 5:00pm.

Applicants meeting minimum qualifications will be invited for a written and practical skill exam, followed by panel interview, on November 4th beginning at 12:00pm.

Paramedic

MidMichigan Health

Midland, MI

This position provides advanced emergency medical care to the sick and/or injured as trained and licensed by the State of Michigan. The desired result of the paramedic’s intervention is improved patient outcome.

(50%)* Acts independently to formulate and initiate a plan of intervention for medical and traumatic emergencies. Invasive medical interventions include: pleural decompression, cricothyrotomy, endotracheal intubation, interosseous access, intravenous access insertion of esophageal obturator airway, and blood sugar analysis. Noninvasive monitoring and management techniques include: vital sign interpretation, cardiac rhythm analysis, 12 lead interpretation, cardiac defibrillation/cardioversion, use of external pacemaker, analysis of pulse oximetry, and proper delivery of oxygen therapy.

(25%)* Assesses patients during inter-hospital transfers. Evaluation and intervention is initiated by the paramedic. Additional medical equipment is often utilized to maintain optimal patient care. Examples of equipment include neonatal isolette, intra-aortic balloon pump, and intravenous infusion machines.

(25%)* Supervises field medical management of ancillary rescue personnel. This includes any physician not identified with the Midland/Gladwin Medical Control Authority, any Medical Center employee, Michigan State Police, Midland and Gladwin City Police, County Sheriff Department, all County and adjacent fire departments.

OTHER DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Drafts a computer report documenting assessment, intervention, and outcome of all patients receiving care.

Generates ongoing public awareness and education programs to insure that medical center staff, physicians, and the general public perceive this service (EMS) and the Medical Center in a positive manner.

Evaluates readiness and safety of emergency equipment and vehicles.

This includes cardiac monitor, external pacemaker, pulse oximeter, laryngoscope, and any/all equipment required by the State of Michigan.

Included is the assessment of the emergency vehicles safety.

The paramedic determines the road worthiness of the vehicles.

Cleans and polishes EMS vehicles and EMS stations on a daily basis.

Field Paramedic

Williamson County EMS (Texas)

Georgetown, TX

Reporting directly to a Lieutenant or Commander, responsible for providing pre-hospital clinical medicine in response to 911 calls. Operates and maintains medical equipment and emergency vehicles.

EXAMPLES OF WORK PERFORMED

Provides pre-hospital care based on Scope of Care

Operates standard equipment; such as stretchers, patient care monitors and diagnostic equipment

Operates Emergency Medical Services (EMS) vehicles under normal and emergency situations

Assures vehicles are adequately stocked and in proper working order

Maintains and troubleshoots medical equipment

Assess emergency scenes and gives direction to patients, first responders, and/or bystanders

Utilizes electronic communication including portable and mobile radios, electronic patient care records, and computer aid dispatching equipment

Extricates persons from vehicles, bends and lifts, and performs CPR for extended periods of time

Functions independently once credentialed by the Medical Director

Attends meetings, conferences, workshops, and training sessions and reviews publications and audio-visual materials to become and remain current on principles, practices, and new developments in assigned work areas

Maintains credentialing by the Medical Director

Performs special duties as assigned