Paramedic Jobs: Week of November 8, 2021

Charge Paramedic

Manatee County Emergency Medical Services

Bradenton, FL

This classification performs technical work in the provision of advanced emergency medical care and transportation under direction of a physician, by written protocol or direct communication, provides advanced emergency medical care (Advanced Life Support – ALS) for the sick and injured as defined in Florida Statute and Florida Administrative Code and local Medical Director authored protocols. Work requires extensive knowledge in Basic and Advanced Emergency Medical Care, Incident Command Management (ICS), basic rescue procedures, Basic Hazardous Materials Response, Emergency Vehicle Operations, patient handling techniques, Critical Incident Stress Management, thorough knowledge of the geography of Manatee County, and the ability to direct the work of others. Must pass department approved Agility Test. *Note: Safety Sensitive position requires random drug testing.

NOTE: FRS Retirement Class: Special Risk.

SCHEDULES: 12 HOUR OR 24 ON / 48 OFF

Working Conditions

Indoor/ Outdoor environment; high noise environment while performing certain responsibilities. Ability to lift equipment up to 100 lbs alone and rescue a patient up to 180 pounds, without assistance, without causing harm or aggravating injuries to others.

Job Duties

Essential Functions

These are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work performed. The omission of specific duties does not exclude them from the position.

Responds to emergency and non-emergency calls; provides emergency care including patient assessments, patient packaging and extrication, splinting, hemorrhage control, airway control, application of oxygen, and Advanced Life Support skills including, but not limited to, initiation of intravenous lines, administration of medications, electrical therapies, advanced airway procedures (oral/nasal intubation, rapid sequence intubation (RSI), cricothyrotomy and chest decompression) and intraosseous IO applications.

Performs and interprets ECGs (including 12-lead), with knowledge of treatment modalities for potentially life threatening dysrhythmias and follows procedure for transmitting the same via electronic means to area emergency departments.

Performs emergency rescue of entrapped patients and medical procedures with skill and sound judgment and meets challenges and adapts to unusual situations.

Inserts intravenous catheters into peripheral veins to include but not limited to the hand, forearm, ante-cubital and external jugular.

Accurately obtains patient vital signs including pulse, respirations, and ausculated blood pressure; ability to determine skin conditions and colors and treat accordingly.

Systematically performs a patient assessment (head-to-toe) and treats according to medical director approved protocol.

Able to operate an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) with skill and confidence.

Operates emergency vehicles in both emergency and non-emergency modes in a safe manner, obeying the laws and rules of the State of Florida and Manatee County. Maintains satisfactory driving record at all times.

Maintains emergency vehicles and equipment in a condition that permits the immediate delivery of emergency medical care and meets the inventory standards outlined by Manatee County EMS.

Assists in the maintenance and cleaning of facilities and vehicles.

Participates in individual or group training.

Learns the operation and use of new equipment and techniques; maintains expertise of equipment currently in use.

Completes accurate patient care reports, logs, records, and other reports as required.

Maintains extensive knowledge of the service area including, but not limited to, roadways and streets, schools, medical facilities, major businesses, and recreational areas.

EMS Operations Manager

Pafford EMS

Little Rock, AR

Pafford Medical Services is accepting applications from candidates for EMS Operations Manager for Saline County, Arkansas. Saline County following a competitive bidding process selected Pafford as the county wide provider of emergency medical services. Saline County, located in the Little Rock metropolitan area of Arkansas is a fast growing community with two hospitals. Pafford plans to select a proven leader in the next 45-60 days to direct EMS operations in coordination with County, City and Fire District leadership.

Applicants should submit at a minimum:

Online Application Through Applicant Stack

Resume

3 Employment Related References

3 Personal References

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Performs supervisory, administrative, and managerial work in direct support of the daily operations of Pafford Emergency Medical Services in assigned region.

Coordinates the delivery of exceptional emergency medical service treatment and care. • Reports to the Core Group on matters of operations, business development, governmental affairs.

Maintains direct oversight and responsibility for the operational functions of the emergency service program including but not limited to the maintenance of the vehicle fleet in a, persistent, “mission ready” status, clinical compliance, quality assurance & improvement, staff scheduling, deployment, payroll, logistics and supply ordering.

Directly manages schedule II and IV medications, ensures accountability, and performs medication reconciliation.

Performs periodic operational and clinical audits as necessary.

Performs personnel functions and acts as hiring manager for designated region.

Ensures the maintenance and cleanliness of all facilities, vehicles and equipment.

Prepares and submits various reports as required by local, state and federal government, oversees filing and maintenance of reports, records and other documents as necessary.

Attends seminars, conferences, workshops, classes, lectures, etc. and reviews professional literature as appropriate to enhance and maintain knowledge of trends and developments within the industry.

Oversees, guides, and mentors field operations supervisors and staff in the performance of their duties.

Supports and promotes Pafford EMS culture throughout operation.

Recommends budgetary needs for the operation and provides justification for the budgetary spending.

Acts as Pafford liaison in community and governmental affairs. (City Council, Chamber of Commerce, Hospital Boards, and Public Safety Agencies).

Stays active and engaged in local emergency management planning committees and regional emergency management agencies.

Develops and maintains positive relationships with key stakeholders (Mayor, Governmental Administrators, Healthcare Facility Administration, etc.).

Paramedic

Mercy Flights Inc

Medford, OR

Mercy Flights is accepting applications for full-time Paramedics.

Mercy Flights was established in 1949 and is a non-profit EMS agency providing clinical services for Ground, Rotor Wing and Fixed Wing 911 EMS and Inter-facility transports. Mercy Flights offers competitive pay and a comprehensive benefits package, as well as career growth potential and educational scholarships. We are supported by a state of the art Communications Center, full simulation lab and top of the line equipment.

Position Information:

Full-time, twelve (12) hour shifts;

Starting Pay rate: $22.31/hr. (DOE);

Benefits: Company paid employee medical, dental & vision coverage, life insurance, short-term disability, 401k; earned time off (ETO) and company provided uniforms.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Administers competent and compassionate basic and advanced life support care on emergency and non-emergency calls;

Ensures safe transport to medical facilities.

Qualification Requirements:

Current Oregon Paramedic License;

Current Nationally Registered Paramedic certification;

Current BLS, ACLS and PALS or PEPP and trauma course required (PHTLS, ITLS, TNCC or TNATC);

Current Oregon Driver’s License.