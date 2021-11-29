Paramedic Jobs: Week of November 29, 2021

Are you looking for our complete listing of paramedic jobs? Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for other postings!
RWJBarnabas Health
East Brunswick, NJ
Responsibilities:
The MICP will provide 9-1-1 Advanced Life Support services in the areas that we serve.
Qualifications:
- High School diploma or equivalent, Associates Degree preferred.
- NJ Paramedic (MICP) or National Registry Paramedic and eligible for reciprocity
- AHA Basic Life Support
- AHA Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support
- AHA Pediatric Advanced Life Support
- PHTLS/ITLS preferred
- A valid driver’s license in the state of residence meets our standards
- HAZMAT Awareness
- CBRNE/WMD Awareness
- ICS 100
- ICS 200
- NIMS 700
- ICS 800
This position is represented by a collective bargaining agreement.
Manatee County Emergency Medical Services
Bradenton, FL
Pay Grade: P3
This classification performs technical work in the provision of advanced emergency medical care and transportation under direction of a physician, by written protocol or direct communication, provides advanced emergency medical care (Advanced Life Support – ALS) for the sick and injured as defined in Florida Statute and Florida Administrative Code and local Medical Director authored protocols. Work requires extensive knowledge in Basic and Advanced Emergency Medical Care, Incident Command Management (ICS), basic rescue procedures, Basic Hazardous Materials Response, Emergency Vehicle Operations, patient handling techniques, Critical Incident Stress Management, thorough knowledge of the geography of Manatee County, and the ability to direct the work of others. Must pass department approved Agility Test. *Note: Safety Sensitive position requires random drug testing.
NOTE: FRS Retirement Class: Special Risk.
SCHEDULES: 12 HOUR OR 24 ON / 48 OFF
Working Conditions
Indoor/ Outdoor environment; high noise environment while performing certain responsibilities. Ability to lift equipment up to 100 lbs alone and rescue a patient up to 180 pounds, without assistance, without causing harm or aggravating injuries to others.
Job Duties
Essential Functions
These are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work performed. The omission of specific duties does not exclude them from the position.
Responds to emergency and non-emergency calls; provides emergency care including patient assessments, patient packaging and extrication, splinting, hemorrhage control, airway control, application of oxygen, and Advanced Life Support skills including, but not limited to, initiation of intravenous lines, administration of medications, electrical therapies, advanced airway procedures (oral/nasal intubation, rapid sequence intubation (RSI), cricothyrotomy and chest decompression) and intraosseous IO applications.
Performs and interprets ECGs (including 12-lead), with knowledge of treatment modalities for potentially life threatening dysrhythmias and follows procedure for transmitting the same via electronic means to area emergency departments.
Performs emergency rescue of entrapped patients and medical procedures with skill and sound judgment and meets challenges and adapts to unusual situations.
Inserts intravenous catheters into peripheral veins to include but not limited to the hand, forearm, ante-cubital and external jugular.
Accurately obtains patient vital signs including pulse, respirations, and ausculated blood pressure; ability to determine skin conditions and colors and treat accordingly.
Systematically performs a patient assessment (head-to-toe) and treats according to medical director approved protocol.
Able to operate an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) with skill and confidence.
Paramedic/Critical Care Paramedic
Tomah Area Ambulance Service
Tomah, WI
Tomah Area Ambulance Service is a municipally owned and operated, full-time Critical Care Paramedic EMS service in Monroe County and we are looking for energetic, motivated, and dedicated individuals to join our team. Tomah Area Ambulance Services has a coverage area of approximately 500 square miles in Monroe, Jackson, and Juneau Counties, serving a population of approximately 19,000 citizens and visitors. Being a rural EMS service, we have progressive protocols which allow our providers the opportunity to use their critical-thinking skills to make a difference in our patient’s lives. An ideal candidate has the ability to function independently, providing exceptional pre-hospital clinical medicine based on licensure and Scope of Practice. Must be able to utilize electronic communication, including portable and mobile radios, electronic patient care records, and have excellent written and verbal communication skills. Once cleared to independent duty, providers are required to manage medical and trauma patients, directing co-workers, first responders and bystanders.
Being a municipally owned and operated EMS agency has it’s benefits and we pass those benefits on to our employers.
Wisconsin Retirement System – Protected Status
Lateral Transfer Up to 5 Years Experience at Licensure Level
Paramedic Wages as of January 01, 2022 – Depending on Lateral Transfer and Critical Care Endorsement
Critical Care Paramedics get $1/hour increase from Paramedic wage step
Paramedics: $52,000 to $57,500/year
Critical Care Paramedics: $55,300 to $60,800/year
Overtime Opportunities to meet Minimum Staffing, Special Event Coverage
Wisconsin Employee Trust Fund Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance
Plans Local to Your Area
Life Insurance
Income Continuation Insurance
Deferred Compensation
Flexible Spending Accounts – Medical and Dependent Care
Paid Leave
Vacation – 96 Hours After First Year
Sick Leave – 12 Hours a Month / 144 Hours a Year, Max of 1,456 Hours
Floating Holidays – 48 Hours a Year
Uniform Allowance – $500 a Year
Union Representation
Tomah Area Ambulance Service Full-Time Employees are represented by the La Crosse Area Professional Fire Fighters, IAFF Local 127.
There is a 3-year collective bargaining agreement in place effective January 01, 2021 – December 31, 2023
Job Type: Full-time Career Position
Salary:
Paramedic: $52,000 to $57,500/year
Critical Care Paramedic: $55,300 to $60,800/year
City of Round Rock
Round Rock, TX
Written / entrance exam date: Jan. 6, 2022
Examples of Duties
Responds to and assists in suppressing structural, vehicle, wildland, chemical, and other fires.
Responds to medical emergencies and assists in administering basic life support and advanced life support.
Responds to accidents, assists in rendering the scene safe, and operates hydraulic, pneumatic, and hand rescue equipment.
Responds to and assists in stabilizing hazardous materials incidents prior to clean up; in minor spills, assists with and performs clean up.
Responds to and assists in performing technical rescues in swift water, confined spaces, trench collapse, low to high angle, and other forms of entrapment.
Responds to and assists the public with non-emergency problems.
Operates and oversees the use of numerous types of vehicles, equipment, tools, and apparatus.
Requirements
Experience and Training
Must be at least eighteen (18) years of age, but not thirty-six (36) years of age or older, to take an entrance exam; and may not be certified as eligible for a beginning position if thirty-six (36) years of age or older at time of job offer.
Must be Structure Fire Suppression-certified through the Texas Commission on Fire Protection (TCFP) and EMT-certified through the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) or National Registry, or currently enrolled in a commission-approved academy and Texas DSHS-approved / National Registry EMT course.
A copy of certification must be provided by the date of the exam. If currently enrolled in a fire academy or EMT course, include a letter from the coordinator indicating anticipated date of completion.
If discharged from the military, the discharge shall not have been less than an honorable discharge.
Pease upload as attachments to your employment application, if applicable: EMT certification or EMS academy enrollment letter, TCFP certification or Fire academy enrollment letter, and Member-4 DD214 form.
Certifications and Licenses Required
Additional testing will be required.
Must possess, or be able to obtain by start of employment, a valid Texas Class B driver license and possess a driving record that meets the city’s current auto liability insurance requirements.