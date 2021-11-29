Paramedic Jobs: Week of November 29, 2021

Are you looking for our complete listing of paramedic jobs? Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for other postings!

Paramedic

RWJBarnabas Health

East Brunswick, NJ

Responsibilities:

The MICP will provide 9-1-1 Advanced Life Support services in the areas that we serve.



Qualifications:

High School diploma or equivalent, Associates Degree preferred.

NJ Paramedic (MICP) or National Registry Paramedic and eligible for reciprocity

AHA Basic Life Support

AHA Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support

AHA Pediatric Advanced Life Support

PHTLS/ITLS preferred

A valid driver’s license in the state of residence meets our standards

HAZMAT Awareness

CBRNE/WMD Awareness

ICS 100

ICS 200

NIMS 700

ICS 800



This position is represented by a collective bargaining agreement.

Charge Paramedic

Manatee County Emergency Medical Services

Bradenton, FL

Pay Grade: P3

This classification performs technical work in the provision of advanced emergency medical care and transportation under direction of a physician, by written protocol or direct communication, provides advanced emergency medical care (Advanced Life Support – ALS) for the sick and injured as defined in Florida Statute and Florida Administrative Code and local Medical Director authored protocols. Work requires extensive knowledge in Basic and Advanced Emergency Medical Care, Incident Command Management (ICS), basic rescue procedures, Basic Hazardous Materials Response, Emergency Vehicle Operations, patient handling techniques, Critical Incident Stress Management, thorough knowledge of the geography of Manatee County, and the ability to direct the work of others. Must pass department approved Agility Test. *Note: Safety Sensitive position requires random drug testing.

NOTE: FRS Retirement Class: Special Risk.

SCHEDULES: 12 HOUR OR 24 ON / 48 OFF

Working Conditions

Indoor/ Outdoor environment; high noise environment while performing certain responsibilities. Ability to lift equipment up to 100 lbs alone and rescue a patient up to 180 pounds, without assistance, without causing harm or aggravating injuries to others.

Job Duties

Essential Functions

These are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work performed. The omission of specific duties does not exclude them from the position.

Responds to emergency and non-emergency calls; provides emergency care including patient assessments, patient packaging and extrication, splinting, hemorrhage control, airway control, application of oxygen, and Advanced Life Support skills including, but not limited to, initiation of intravenous lines, administration of medications, electrical therapies, advanced airway procedures (oral/nasal intubation, rapid sequence intubation (RSI), cricothyrotomy and chest decompression) and intraosseous IO applications.

Performs and interprets ECGs (including 12-lead), with knowledge of treatment modalities for potentially life threatening dysrhythmias and follows procedure for transmitting the same via electronic means to area emergency departments.

Performs emergency rescue of entrapped patients and medical procedures with skill and sound judgment and meets challenges and adapts to unusual situations.

Inserts intravenous catheters into peripheral veins to include but not limited to the hand, forearm, ante-cubital and external jugular.

Accurately obtains patient vital signs including pulse, respirations, and ausculated blood pressure; ability to determine skin conditions and colors and treat accordingly.

Systematically performs a patient assessment (head-to-toe) and treats according to medical director approved protocol.

Able to operate an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) with skill and confidence.

Paramedic/Critical Care Paramedic

Tomah Area Ambulance Service

Tomah, WI

Tomah Area Ambulance Service is a municipally owned and operated, full-time Critical Care Paramedic EMS service in Monroe County and we are looking for energetic, motivated, and dedicated individuals to join our team. Tomah Area Ambulance Services has a coverage area of approximately 500 square miles in Monroe, Jackson, and Juneau Counties, serving a population of approximately 19,000 citizens and visitors. Being a rural EMS service, we have progressive protocols which allow our providers the opportunity to use their critical-thinking skills to make a difference in our patient’s lives. An ideal candidate has the ability to function independently, providing exceptional pre-hospital clinical medicine based on licensure and Scope of Practice. Must be able to utilize electronic communication, including portable and mobile radios, electronic patient care records, and have excellent written and verbal communication skills. Once cleared to independent duty, providers are required to manage medical and trauma patients, directing co-workers, first responders and bystanders.

Being a municipally owned and operated EMS agency has it’s benefits and we pass those benefits on to our employers.

Wisconsin Retirement System – Protected Status

Lateral Transfer Up to 5 Years Experience at Licensure Level

Paramedic Wages as of January 01, 2022 – Depending on Lateral Transfer and Critical Care Endorsement

Critical Care Paramedics get $1/hour increase from Paramedic wage step

Paramedics: $52,000 to $57,500/year

Critical Care Paramedics: $55,300 to $60,800/year

Overtime Opportunities to meet Minimum Staffing, Special Event Coverage

Wisconsin Employee Trust Fund Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance

Plans Local to Your Area

Life Insurance

Income Continuation Insurance

Deferred Compensation

Flexible Spending Accounts – Medical and Dependent Care

Paid Leave

Vacation – 96 Hours After First Year

Sick Leave – 12 Hours a Month / 144 Hours a Year, Max of 1,456 Hours

Floating Holidays – 48 Hours a Year

Uniform Allowance – $500 a Year

Union Representation

Tomah Area Ambulance Service Full-Time Employees are represented by the La Crosse Area Professional Fire Fighters, IAFF Local 127.

There is a 3-year collective bargaining agreement in place effective January 01, 2021 – December 31, 2023

Job Type: Full-time Career Position

Salary:

Paramedic: $52,000 to $57,500/year

Critical Care Paramedic: $55,300 to $60,800/year

Firefighter

City of Round Rock

Round Rock, TX

Written / entrance exam date: Jan. 6, 2022

Examples of Duties

Responds to and assists in suppressing structural, vehicle, wildland, chemical, and other fires.

Responds to medical emergencies and assists in administering basic life support and advanced life support.

Responds to accidents, assists in rendering the scene safe, and operates hydraulic, pneumatic, and hand rescue equipment.

Responds to and assists in stabilizing hazardous materials incidents prior to clean up; in minor spills, assists with and performs clean up.

Responds to and assists in performing technical rescues in swift water, confined spaces, trench collapse, low to high angle, and other forms of entrapment.

Responds to and assists the public with non-emergency problems.

Operates and oversees the use of numerous types of vehicles, equipment, tools, and apparatus.

Requirements

Experience and Training

Must be at least eighteen (18) years of age, but not thirty-six (36) years of age or older, to take an entrance exam; and may not be certified as eligible for a beginning position if thirty-six (36) years of age or older at time of job offer.

Must be Structure Fire Suppression-certified through the Texas Commission on Fire Protection (TCFP) and EMT-certified through the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) or National Registry, or currently enrolled in a commission-approved academy and Texas DSHS-approved / National Registry EMT course.

A copy of certification must be provided by the date of the exam. If currently enrolled in a fire academy or EMT course, include a letter from the coordinator indicating anticipated date of completion.

If discharged from the military, the discharge shall not have been less than an honorable discharge.

Pease upload as attachments to your employment application, if applicable: EMT certification or EMS academy enrollment letter, TCFP certification or Fire academy enrollment letter, and Member-4 DD214 form.

Certifications and Licenses Required

Additional testing will be required.

Must possess, or be able to obtain by start of employment, a valid Texas Class B driver license and possess a driving record that meets the city’s current auto liability insurance requirements.