Paramedic Jobs: Week of November 22, 2021

Paramedic

RWJBarnabas Health

Jersey City, NJ

The MICP will provide 9-1-1 Advanced Life Support services in the areas that we serve.

Qualifications:

High School diploma or equivalent, Associates Degree preferred.

NJ Paramedic (MICP) or National Registry Paramedic and eligible for reciprocity

AHA Basic Life Support

AHA Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support

AHA Pediatric Advanced Life Support

PHTLS/ITLS preferred

A valid driver’s license in the state of residence meets our standards

HAZMAT Awareness

CBRNE/WMD Awareness

ICS 100

ICS 200

NIMS 700

ICS 800

Charge Paramedic

Manatee County Emergency Medical Services

Bradenton, FL

Responds to emergency and non-emergency calls; provides emergency care including patient assessments, patient packaging and extrication, splinting, hemorrhage control, airway control, application of oxygen, and Advanced Life Support skills including, but not limited to, initiation of intravenous lines, administration of medications, electrical therapies, advanced airway procedures (oral/nasal intubation, rapid sequence intubation (RSI), cricothyrotomy and chest decompression) and intraosseous IO applications.

Performs and interprets ECGs (including 12-lead), with knowledge of treatment modalities for potentially life threatening dysrhythmias and follows procedure for transmitting the same via electronic means to area emergency departments.

Performs emergency rescue of entrapped patients and medical procedures with skill and sound judgment and meets challenges and adapts to unusual situations.

Inserts intravenous catheters into peripheral veins to include but not limited to the hand, forearm, ante-cubital and external jugular.

Accurately obtains patient vital signs including pulse, respirations, and ausculated blood pressure; ability to determine skin conditions and colors and treat accordingly.

Systematically performs a patient assessment (head-to-toe) and treats according to medical director approved protocol.

Able to operate an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) with skill and confidence.

Operates emergency vehicles in both emergency and non-emergency modes in a safe manner, obeying the laws and rules of the State of Florida and Manatee County. Maintains satisfactory driving record at all times.

Certified Florida Paramedic, Current Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) and Emergency Vehicle Operation Course (16 hour course). Incident Command Management Systems 100, , 200, 700, and 800 within 90 days of hire. Valid driver’s license with valid Florida driver’s license within 30 days of hire.

Desired Certifications: International Trauma Life Support (ITLS), and/or Pre-Hospital Trauma Life Support (PHTLS), Pediatric Emergencies for Pre Hospital Providers (PEPP) and/or Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), other advanced experience in STEMI, Stroke and 12-Lead interpretation.

Firefighter

City of Round Rock

Round Rock, TX

Must be at least eighteen (18) years of age, but not thirty-six (36) years of age or older, to take an entrance exam; and may not be certified as eligible for a beginning position if thirty-six (36) years of age or older at time of job offer.

Must be Structure Fire Suppression-certified through the Texas Commission on Fire Protection (TCFP) and EMT-certified through the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) or National Registry, or currently enrolled in a commission-approved academy and Texas DSHS-approved / National Registry EMT course.

A copy of certification must be provided by the date of the exam. If currently enrolled in a fire academy or EMT course, include a letter from the coordinator indicating anticipated date of completion.

If discharged from the military, the discharge shall not have been less than an honorable discharge.

Please upload as attachments to your employment application, if applicable: EMT certification or EMS academy enrollment letter, TCFP certification or Fire academy enrollment letter, and Member-4 DD214 form.

Certifications and Licenses Required

Additional testing will be required.

Must possess, or be able to obtain by start of employment, a valid Texas Class B driver license and possess a driving record that meets the city’s current auto liability insurance requirements.

Paramedic

Superior Ambulance Service

Milwaukee, WI

EMT and Paramedic Qualifications:

· Paramedic National Registry and/or current state license (or pending).

· Ability to provide – medical care, at the EMT or Paramedic

level, while safely transporting patients.

· Possess a valid driver’s license and good driving record.

· Pass a pre-employment interview including a physical and lifting examination and a drug screening.

· Attend company provided training and driving course.

Paramedic Benefits:

· Flexible scheduling –full or part-time

· Competitive compensation

· Immediate EMT / Paramedic job placement

· Multiple station locations with the ability to transfer – throughout the company

· Opportunity to work overtime

· Health/dental/life insurance

· Tuition reimbursement

· Opportunity for Career Growth

Superior is the EMS leader in the Midwest on both the ground and in the air. Become a Superior Paramedic and take advantage of the limitless opportunities to advance your career.

Superior Air-Ground Ambulance is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or protected veteran status.

Requirements

Must have a valid Driver’s License

ACLS, PALS, BLS Certifications

Licensed Paramedic for the State of Wisconsin