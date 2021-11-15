Paramedic Jobs: Week of November 15, 2021

Are you looking for our complete listing of paramedic jobs? Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for other postings!

LifeFlight Flight Paramedic

Vanderbilt Health

Nashville, TN

Provides advanced pre-hospital and inter-facility patient care from initial contact until care is relinquished to the accepting medical facility. Maintains thorough patient care documentation of assessment and intervention throughout the entire transport and will practice within the scope of practice as defined by the state of Tennessee and programs protocols. Demonstrates proficient clinical knowledge and competency of psychomotor skills during transport and will maintain through actively participating in ongoing advanced skills laboratories and hand-on clinical exercises. Acts as a clinical role model and resource to resolve complex situations and patient care issues. Participates in improvement activities and problem solving projects as assigned by the leadership team. Communicates safety concerns to leadership team, educational needs of customers and service area and deliver stellar customer service to both internal and external customers.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Plans and manages care according to the LifeFlight and VUMC standards while able to independently plan, deliver and evaluate goal focused, individualized, safe, age specific care for all patients within the scope of TN and Vanderbilt Scope of Practice.

Maintains clinical proficiency and competency per regulatory and accreditation compliance.

Participates in (self and program) improvement activities and problem solving projects.

Reviews current research and participates in applying findings for evidence based practice.

Competent in documentation that accurately reflects care provided and meets LifeFlight documentation standards.

Competent in collaborative communication to facilitate quality patient care and ensure safe hand off when care is relinquished at the accepting facility.

The responsibilities listed are a general overview of the position and additional duties may be assigned.

Vanderbilt LifeFlight is nationally-recognized for our advanced set of protocols and our flight medicine practitioners’ generous scope of practice including:

Chest tube insertion

Central line insertion

Surgical airways

Pericardiocentesis

Rapid sequence intubation

EMT/Medical Assistant

NextCare Urgent Care

Broomfield, CO

Responsibilities

The Medical Assistant is responsible for performing patient care duties under the Medical Assistant scope of practice in the urgent care setting.

How you will make an impact

The Medical Assistant supports the organization with customer service and treating all of our patients with respect and dignity. They provide patient care services in the back office urgent care setting, which will meet the specific needs of the patient.

Essential Education, Experience and Skills:

In Colorado, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, Wyoming:

Education: Minimum of High School Diploma or equivalent; and

Completion of an Approved Medical Assistant Training Program; or

a. a medical assisting program accredited by The Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health; or

b. a medical assisting program accredited by The Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES); or

a medical assisting program accredited by any accrediting agency recognized by the United States Department of Education; or

a training program offered by a Medical Doctor that meets or exceeds the requirements of an accredited program.

Completion of an unapproved medical assistant training program and passage of the medical assistant examination administered by either the American Association of Medical Assistants or the American Medical Technologists; or

One year experience working as a medical assistant or other similar healthcare role; or

Completion of a United States Armed Forces medical services training program; or

Completion of a program comparable to a medical assisting program.

Certification (applies to all states employed):

Current healthcare professional level CPR certification issued by American Heart Association, American Red Cross, American Safety Health Institute or National Safety Council.

Valued But Not Required Education, Experience and Skills:

Prior experience working in an emergency department, urgent care or clinical setting

Salary Information: The salary range for this MA position is $18.21 to $19.35 per hour EMT salary range $20.24 to $21.37 based on relevant work experience.

Benefits:

NextCare offers full time employees medical, health savings account, NextCare employee visit program, dental, vision, basic life, voluntary employee/spouse/child life, long term disability, short term disability, employee assistance program, critical illness, accident, legal, identity theft and paid time off benefits. Employees of all statuses are offered 401(k) Plan benefits. Employees in select positions are offered shift differential benefits. Benefits are offered per policy and plan rules.

Paramedic

Wautoma, WI

Waushara County is currently accepting applications for full-time Paramedics, with or without Critical Care endorsement. Waushara County EMS operates under progressive clinical practice and operational guidelines, responding to over 3,000 requests annually for 911 and interfacility services and has 4 stations within Waushara County. If you are a Wisconsin licensed EMS provider focused on exceptional care we invite you to join our team. Successful candidates will render medical care and provide transport services as part of a dynamic rural EMS team. Applicant must possess a current Wisconsin EMS licensure as a Paramedic, minimum of a high school diploma or GED, a valid Wisconsin driver’s license with a good driving record and pass an extensive background check with drug testing. Competitive salary and benefits. Job application & Job Description are available at www.co.waushara.wi.us Applications MUST be mailed to Administration HR, PO Box 300, Wautoma, WI 54982. Positions will remain open until filled. Equal Opportunity Employer. Reasonable accommodations under ADA.

1. Assures service readiness of assigned vehicles(s), communications equipment, medical and other equipment, as well as medical and other supplies.

2. Responds to calls for assistance in an emergency vehicle, typically a transport ambulance, to develop plans of care, provide medical therapies, and coordinate or provide transportation to appropriate receiving facilities.

3. Manages scenes of request for assistance to ensure the safety of all involved.

4. Extricates, removes, or assists in the extrication and/or removal of patients from the scene of a motor vehicle crash, man-made catastrophe, or natural catastrophe.

5. Uses approved equipment, personal protective equipment, and guidelines/procedures necessary to gain access to the patients.

6. Provides medical therapies in accordance with current clinical practice guidelines and within the limitations set forth by the current scope of practice as defined by the State of Wisconsin.

7. Communicates effectively and respectfully with dispatch, other responding personnel, medical control physicians, receiving facilities, patients, patient’s families, and bystanders.

8 Provides appropriate and compassionate support other responders, patients, and patient’s families as needed.

9. Assures safe care and transportation of ill and injured patients.

10. Participates in staff briefing, education, quality assurance, and quality improvement functions.

11. Assists with the provision of medical care at hospitals, as requested by medical staff, within the limitations set forth by the current scope of practice as defined by the State of Wisconsin.

Firefighter

City of Round Rock

Round Rock, TX

Extinguishes fires, assists in fire prevention activities, and responds to emergency and non-emergency situations.

Note: The hiring process may take up to seven (7) months from the posting date.

Written / entrance exam date: Jan. 6, 2022

Examples of Duties

Responds to and assists in suppressing structural, vehicle, wildland, chemical, and other fires.

Responds to medical emergencies and assists in administering basic life support and advanced life support.

Responds to accidents, assists in rendering the scene safe, and operates hydraulic, pneumatic, and hand rescue equipment.

Responds to and assists in stabilizing hazardous materials incidents prior to clean up; in minor spills, assists with and performs clean up.

Responds to and assists in performing technical rescues in swift water, confined spaces, trench collapse, low to high angle, and other forms of entrapment.

Responds to and assists the public with non-emergency problems.

Operates and oversees the use of numerous types of vehicles, equipment, tools, and apparatus.