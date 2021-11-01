Paramedic Jobs: Week of November 1, 2021

Are you looking for our complete listing of paramedic jobs? Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for other postings!

EMS Operations Manager

Pafford EMS

Little Rock, AR

Pafford Medical Services is accepting applications from candidates for EMS Operations Manager for Saline County, Arkansas. Saline County following a competitive bidding process selected Pafford as the county wide provider of emergency medical services. Saline County, located in the Little Rock metropolitan area of Arkansas is a fast growing community with two hospitals. Pafford plans to select a proven leader in the next 45-60 days to direct EMS operations in coordination with County, City and Fire District leadership.



Applicants should submit at a minimum:

Online Application Through Applicant Stack

Resume

3 Employment Related References

3 Personal References

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Performs supervisory, administrative, and managerial work in direct support of the daily operations of Pafford Emergency Medical Services in assigned region.

Coordinates the delivery of exceptional emergency medical service treatment and care. • Reports to the Core Group on matters of operations, business development, governmental affairs.

Maintains direct oversight and responsibility for the operational functions of the emergency service program including but not limited to the maintenance of the vehicle fleet in a, persistent, “mission ready” status, clinical compliance, quality assurance & improvement, staff scheduling, deployment, payroll, logistics and supply ordering.

Directly manages schedule II and IV medications, ensures accountability, and performs medication reconciliation.

Performs periodic operational and clinical audits as necessary.

Performs personnel functions and acts as hiring manager for designated region.

Ensures the maintenance and cleanliness of all facilities, vehicles and equipment.

Prepares and submits various reports as required by local, state and federal government, oversees filing and maintenance of reports, records and other documents as necessary.

Attends seminars, conferences, workshops, classes, lectures, etc. and reviews professional literature as appropriate to enhance and maintain knowledge of trends and developments within the industry.

Oversees, guides, and mentors field operations supervisors and staff in the performance of their duties.

Supports and promotes Pafford EMS culture throughout operation.

Recommends budgetary needs for the operation and provides justification for the budgetary spending.

Acts as Pafford liaison in community and governmental affairs. (City Council, Chamber of Commerce, Hospital Boards, and Public Safety Agencies).

Stays active and engaged in local emergency management planning committees and regional emergency management agencies.

Develops and maintains positive relationships with key stakeholders (Mayor, Governmental Administrators, Healthcare Facility Administration, etc.).

Performs investigations of unusual occurrences as necessary and reports findings to the appropriate department. Administers disciplinary action as need in compliance with defined policies, procedures, and directives.

Maintains strict compliance with all Pafford Policies & Procedures.

Maintains strict compliance with all rules and regulations set forth by the state and federal programs.

Operations Manager must be willing to reside within proximity to the 9-1-1 service area and remain active in the community.

May perform related duties or task as assigned.

Paramedic Instructor

Kern Community College District

Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield College is seeking dedicated, experienced, and motivated individuals to provide leadership, engagement, and discipline expertise in continuing to move the program forward in innovative ways. As a full time faculty member at Bakersfield College, successful candidates will demonstrate commitment to student success through teaching and learning excellence.



As a full-time faculty member at Bakersfield College, successful candidates must be able to effectively develop and teach a broad spectrum of courses and have depth of knowledge in the discipline.



The successful candidate for the Emergency Medical Services – Paramedic Instructor position will be expected to provide instruction in a full range of Emergency Medical Services courses, including but not limited to Paramedic and EMT. In addition, this position will also include duties associated with developing an online Paramedic program. Further responsibilities may include serving as the Paramedic Program Director.



Representative Duties

This assignment may include teaching courses at various locations, different times, and with different modalities. Bakersfield College offers college courses in the greater Bakersfield area, rural communities, correctional facilities and high schools using the following modalities: traditional, face-to-face, online and interactive broadcasts.



Other duties include: participation in student recruitment and articulation, transfer programs; maintaining subject matter currency; developing and revising curriculum; using computer and technology; assessment of learning outcomes; collegial participation in departmental, college and discipline-specific professional activities.



Minimum Qualifications

Any Bachelor’s degree AND two years of professional experience;(Master’s degree preferred)



OR

Any Associate degree AND 6 years of professional experience;



OR – The equivalent. Certain combinations of education, experience, and other accomplishments in the field may be judged as equal to the stated minimum qualifications for these positions. Candidates who feel they possess such equivalent qualifications must request and submit an APPLICATION FOR EQUIVALENCE (Download PDF reader) form. Supporting documents must be included with the completed form.

Paramedic

Stadium Medical

Denver, CO

Being part of Stadium Medical means being dedicated to delivering superior medical care to those we serve. Stadium started with the concept of exceptional customer care and good old-fashioned fun. We provide ambulance transport, LimoCare wheelchair transportation, 911 EMS, special event medical standby and emergency medical coverage for large and small events and venues. Some of our most notable venues and customers are Ball Arena, Fiddlers Green, Mission Ballroom Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Denver Broncos, Colorado Rapids, University of Colorado, School of Mines, and the National Western Complex. Our actions reflect our vision to promote and foster innovation, passion, and opportunity. As a Top 100 Workplaces in Denver for several years, we put our people first.

We’re currently hiring Paramedics with previous ambulance or pre-hospital experience. All applicants must be nationally registered with a Colorado State certification.

Full-time and part-time positions available

To apply, please visit – stadiummedical.com/job-opportunities

Paramedic pay range: $20.00-$27.94 Pay rates very by role.

EMT Instructor and Program Coordinator

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College

Orangeburg, SC

Description

Teach EMT courses by providing systematically planned and delivered instruction.

1. Teaching Performance: Conducts classroom, clinical, and laboratory instruction using systematically planned and delivered instruction for courses.

2. Instructional Development and Management: Reviews, evaluates, and revises course objectives, instructional materials and course outlines on a continuing basis. Designs new courses as needed for the program. Maintains records of student academic progress and attendance: evaluates level of achievement and assigns grades for courses.

3. Academic Advisement: Serves as academic advisor to students and participates in student recruitment and development.

4. Professional Development: Participates in professional development activities to improve teaching competence and to stay current in teaching field.

5. College and Community Service: Serves on college committees and participates in college’s marketing effort.

Requirements

• Bachelor’s degree, with completed anatomy and physiology courses

• National Registered Paramedic, current and in good standing

• SC DHEC credentialed instructor, authorized to teach specific levels of EMT courses. Ability to obtain paramedic instructor credentials.

• Certified instructor for the following areas: CPR, ACLS, Trauma, Pediatrics

• At least one (1) year teaching experience

• Three (3) years active field experience as a paramedic