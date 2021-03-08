Paramedic Jobs: Week of March 8, 2021

Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for more job postings!

Tactical Paramedic

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

Largo, FL

This position performs emergency medical treatment to team members injured or ill while engaged in a tactical operation, providing the best possible treatment until the transfer to emergency medical services system. The applicant must be capable of reacting with speed and composure under high stress conditions and must exercise initiative and independent judgment in determining proper actions to take. This position requires patient care in a training or high-risk environment and operates within the guidelines provided by the Pinellas County Emergency Medical Services Director.

The position is on an as-needed basis and requires members to be available for on-call rotations including nights, weekends, and holidays.

Paramedic

Canyon County Ambulance District

Caldwell, ID

DUTIES:

Provides Advanced Life Support including medical evaluation, treatment and stabilization of the critically ill and injured; responds to emergency rescue situations involving potential loss of life or bodily injury; maintains control, manages and directs patient care at the scene of a prehospital emergency; provides training and instruction to lesser trained personnel; performs other duties as required.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF THE JOB:

• Creates and maintains a “customer first” organizational culture that respects the District and its customers and employees;

• Provides and directs fast, efficient Advanced Life Support to the ill and injured utilizing all basic and advanced abilities and techniques, including but not limited to the placement of peripheral and intra-osseous lines, , endotracheal intubations, cricothyrotomys, pericardiocentesis, thoracentesis, fluid and drug therapy, cardiac monitoring and EKG interpretations, 12-Lead acquisition and interpretations and electrical therapy;

• Recognizes and understands a medical emergency and makes reasonable and acceptable differential diagnosis; performs critical physical examinations

EMTs & Paramedics

Delta Response Team

Appomattox, VA

Our mission is to provide the highest quality pre-hospital and inter-hospital medical transportation for our patients with the highest standards of safety, patient care, and customer service. In today’s fast-paced health care industry, quality and caring seem to be missing from many ambulance transportation companies. We at Delta Response Team strive to place the “quality” and “care” back into medical transportation. Currently seeking EMTs and Paramedics for emergency services, interfacility critical care, and non-emergent transportation opportunities.

Paramedics/EMTs

Metro Medical Services, Inc.

Loves Park, IL

Seeking Full and Part time Paramedics and EMTs. We are the oldest private ambulance service in the Metro/Rockford Illinois area servicing Winnebago and Boone Counties. We offer a full benefits package including heath and dental insurance, short term disability insurance, and term life insurance policy, uniform allowance, tuition reimbursement for continuing education, and vacation/personal time. We have several immediate full and part time positions available for 8, 12, and 24 hour shifts. We are also part of the national disaster response team for AMR. A sign-on bonus will be discussed during the interview process.

Paramedic (Full Time)

Valley Health – Valley Medical Transport

Winchester, VA

The Paramedic is responsible for providing safe, high-quality, and customer-focused medical transportation up to the critical care level.

Valley Medical Transport supports Valley Heath’s 6 hospitals and multiple ambulatory sites throughout the entire Shenandoah Valley of Virginia and Eastern Panhandles of West Virginia. We are headquarter in Winchester, Virginia located about 1 hour West of Washington D.C.

Valley Medical Transport’s (VMT) has the technology, staff, experience and state-of-the art equipment to ensure that patients receive the expert level of care they need.