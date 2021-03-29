Paramedic Jobs: Week of March 29, 2021

Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for more job postings!

Paramedic

MidMichigan Health

This position provides advanced emergency medical care to the sick and/or injured as trained and licensed by the State of Michigan. The desired result of the paramedic’s intervention is improved patient outcome. and, MI

(50%)* Acts independently to formulate and initiate a plan of intervention for medical and traumatic emergencies. Invasive medical interventions include: pleural decompression, cricothyrotomy, endotracheal intubation, interosseous access, intravenous access insertion of esophageal obturator airway, and blood sugar analysis. Noninvasive monitoring and management techniques include: vital sign interpretation, cardiac rhythm analysis, 12 lead interpretation, cardiac defibrillation/cardioversion, use of external pacemaker, analysis of pulse oximetry, and proper delivery of oxygen therapy.

(25%)* Assesses patients during inter-hospital transfers. Evaluation and intervention is initiated by the paramedic. Additional medical equipment is often utilized to maintain optimal patient care. Examples of equipment include neonatal isolette, intra-aortic balloon pump, and intravenous infusion machines.

(25%)* Supervises field medical management of ancillary rescue personnel. This includes any physician not identified with the Midland/Gladwin Medical Control Authority, any Medical Center employee, Michigan State Police, Midland and Gladwin City Police, County Sheriff Department, all County and adjacent fire departments.

EMT

Pioneer Human Services

Everett, WA

Pioneer Human Services is a social enterprise that provides individuals with criminal histories the opportunity to lead healthy, productive lives. For over 50 years we have proudly serviced our clients with professionalism and empathy.

The Snohomish County Diversion Center is a 44-bed facility (32 men and 12 women) offering short-term placement and shelter to homeless adults with a substance use disorder and other behavioral health issues, diverting them away from incarceration and toward treatment.

The EMT Lead is responsible for providing quality health care services to all residents including emergency medical treatments, initial and detailed assessments, medication delivery, medical documentation and life sustaining interventions. The EMT Lead oversees all shift activity in the residential program, including resident safety, resident movements and programming.

Chair, Dept. of Emergency Health Services

University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC)

Baltimore, MD

The Department of Emergency Health Services, University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) invites applications for Department Chair, a 12-month, tenure-track, academic appointment starting Fall 2021. The successful candidate will hold a Doctorate or equivalent professional degree in a field that complements faculty strengths and with academic achievements commensurate with appointment at Associate Professor rank. The candidate should have demonstrated leadership and administrative skills, a strong commitment to interdisciplinary scholarship and teaching, ability to teach and mentor at the undergraduate and graduate levels, and a research program with a record of publication in peer-reviewed journals and/or books in one of following broad areas: emergency health/medical services, emergency public health, disaster management and response, or health aspects of emergency management. The development of new courses in an area of candidate’s research focus/area of study is possible. Online teaching experience and a record of external funding is highly desirable.

Paramedic

Volusia County Emergency Medical Services

Holly Hill, FL

Major Functions

This is a great time to join our Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Team! We are seeking Paramedic candidates to provide prehospital basic and advanced life support care and transport for the ill or injured throughout Volusia County. The preferred candidate, having met the minimum requirements, will have a minimum of two (2) years of experience as a paramedic in a 9-1-1 based system or Emergency Room (ER) setting.

TRAINEE: The trainee rate is $ 17.38

LEAD PARAMEDIC: Starting rate is $19.99

Note: All Paramedics will be in a trainee status and paid accordingly until they are cleared by the Volusia County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Medical Director and cleared to function as a lead paramedic on a VCEMS ambulance through the internal clearing process.

EMT BASIC/INTERMEDIATE/PARAMEDIC

CODY REGIONAL HEALTH

Cody, WY

The Emergency Medical Technician – Advanced (EMT-A) provides direct and indirect care through the Policies, Protocols, and Guidelines set by Cody Regional Health (CRH), Cody Regional Health Emergency Medical Services (CRH-EMS), and the State of Wyoming Office of EMS (OEMS); and is accountable for and provides care within the set standards of practice. The Emergency Medical Technician – Advanced is a member of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team and must work with Fire Department Personnel, Law Enforcement, and other healthcare providers to deliver care to ill and injured patients in the out-of-hospital as well as hospital setting.

The Emergency Medical Technician – Intermediate (EMT-I) provides direct and indirect care through the Policies, Protocols, and Guidelines set by Cody Regional Health (CRH), Cody Regional Health Emergency Medical Services (CRH-EMS), and the State of Wyoming Office of EMS (OEMS); and is accountable for and provides care within the set standards of practice. The Emergency Medical Technician – Basic is a member of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team and must with Fire Department Personnel, Law Enforcement, and other healthcare providers to deliver care to ill and injured patients in the out-of-hospital as well as hospital setting.

The Paramedic NREMT delivers patient care within the scope of his/her practice in the Emergency Medical Services and assists as needed in the facility. Paramedic is a member of the Emergency Medical Services team and must work with other healthcare providers to deliver care to medically ill and traumatized patients of various criticalities. Emergency Medical Services Paramedic serves in the leadership role of EMT’s during an Emergency Medical Services call and on-duty. They provide or assist in patient assessments, treatment and transportation. Must participate in the operation of the department; which includes but is not limited to, staffing, daily equipment inspections, yearly education day, mandatory training and fifty percent of the department monthly training to maintain clinical privilege.

The staff member must be able to demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care appropriate to the age of the patients served in his or her assigned department. The individual must demonstrate knowledge of the principles of growth and development over the life span and possess the ability to assess data reflective of the patient’s status and interpret the appropriate information needed to identify each patient’s requirements relative to his or her age-specific needs, and to provide the care needed as described in the department’s policies and procedures.