Paramedic Jobs: Week of March 22, 2021

EMT Area Operations Manager

Crescent Solutions

Omaha, NE

The organization is a fast growing, multi-location health care company seeking a seasoned professional to provide leadership and direction to 60+ field and supervisory personnel at multiple locations.

This position is responsible for planning, organizing, prioritizing, assigning and directing daily operations including inventory, fleet management, financial management, budgeting, reporting and compliance.

Successful candidates will be experts in areas of leadership, operations management, communications and relationship building!

Responsibilities: Lead and supervise multiple locations with relation to people and operations management. Responsible for the overall safety, quality, performance and customer experience of all locations. Strategic planning and forecasting for all location.

This position requires a candidate with the proven ability to drive process improvements and the ability to keep pace with our growth while motivating others to meet challenges in a deadline-driven environment.

Sr. Business Analyst (Consultant)

PRI

Coral Gables, FL

Join our rapidly growing team at PRI, a public safety consulting firm based in Coral Gables, FL. Our clients include U.S. law enforcement agencies around the country which we provide information management and technology services for including needs assessments, RFPs, training, systems integration and project management.

This is a full-time role in Coral Gables, FL office. Remote employment will be considered for exceptional candidates. Occasional travel required (brief trips 1-2x per quarter).

Salary position: $75-$110K annually DOQ. Unlimited paid vacation and sick leave. Annual and anniversary pay increases. Bonus eligible. Great culture.

Paramedic – ALS and BLS

Indiana University Health

Indianapolis, IN

Are you seeking an opportunity to continue developing your professional career while striving to provide the best care for the community you serve? Then the Paramedic position at IUH LifeLine is the one for you! The LifeLine team has been servicing the downtown Indianapolis community since 1979 and is one of the most comprehensive and largest hospital-based programs in the nation.

Our teams service their surrounding communities and areas, functioning as one of the main modes of inter-facility transports between IU Health locations and communities. Our Paramedics lead all aspects of and manage the care, transport, and treatment of ill/injured patients. This included patients in both emergency and non-emergency situations.

A team member will have the chance to coordinate and manage neonatal, infant, pediatric, adult, and elderly patients. Therefore, they need to possess the required knowledge and skill for care. During care, Paramedics may be required to acquire consent and authorization from the patient or legal guardians. As a crew member, there are opportunities to work with ground-breaking technology available in our ambulances.

Paramedic (Full Time)

Valley Health- Valley Medical Transport

Winchester, VA

The Paramedic is responsible for providing safe, high-quality, and customer-focused medical transportation up to the critical care level.

Valley Medical Transport supports Valley Heath’s 6 hospitals and multiple ambulatory sites throughout the entire Shenandoah Valley of Virginia and Eastern Panhandles of West Virginia. We are headquartered in Winchester, Virginia located about 1 hour West of Washington D.C.

Valley Medical Transport’s (VMT) has the technology, staff, experience and state-of-the art equipment to ensure that patients receive the expert level of care they need.

Education Coordinator

Delta Ambulance

Waterville, ME

Full-time education coordinator in a busy, high quality Central Maine service. Responsibilities include helping maintain and enhance the skill sets of 100 field personnel. Successful applicant will have strong organizational, instructional and interpersonal skills as well as multiple EMS-care certifications.