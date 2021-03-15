Paramedic Jobs: Week of March 15, 2021

Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for more job postings!

EMT Paramedic

REMSA / Care Flight

Reno, NV

We are currently hiring Full-Time Paramedics & EMTs to work in our fast-paced 911 system. As a clinical provider at REMSA / Care Flight, you have the opportunity to not just work on an ambulance, but learn and qualify for many of our specialty areas including Search & Rescue, TEMS, Bike Team, Community Health, Education, Wildland Fire Team, and even Care Flight. In addition, many of us pick up shifts working many of Reno’s notorious special events including Reno Air Races, Hot August Nights, Rib Cook-Off, Street Vibrations and Reno’s AAA Baseball Team, the Aces.

911 Paramedic

Indiana University Health

Indianapolis, IN

Are you seeking an opportunity to continue developing your professional career while striving to provide the best care for the community you serve? Then the Paramedic position at IUH LifeLine is the one for you! The LifeLine team has been servicing the downtown Indianapolis community since 1979 and is one of the most comprehensive and largest hospital-based programs in the nation. These particular team members will be responding to 911 calls in the Brown County area.

Our teams service their surrounding communities and areas, functioning as one of the main modes of inter-facility transports between IU Health locations and communities. Our Paramedics lead all aspects of and manage the care, transport, and treatment of ill/injured patients. This included patients in both emergency and non-emergency situations.

Paramedic/Charge Paramedic

Manatee County Emergency Medical Services

Bradenton, FL

This classification performs technical work in the provision of advanced emergency medical care and transportation under direction of a physician, by written protocol or direct communication, provides advanced emergency medical care (Advanced Life Support – ALS) for the sick and injured as defined in Florida Statute and Florida Administrative Code and local Medical Director authored protocols. Work requires extensive knowledge in Basic and Advanced Emergency Medical Care, Incident Command Management (ICS), basic rescue procedures, Basic Hazardous Materials Response, Emergency Vehicle Operations, patient handling techniques, Critical Incident Stress Management, thorough knowledge of the geography of Manatee County, and the ability to direct the work of others. Must pass department approved Agility Test.

Paramedic (Full Time)

Valley Health- Valley Medical Transport

Winchester, VA

The Paramedic is responsible for providing safe, high-quality, and customer-focused medical transportation up to the critical care level.

Valley Medical Transport supports Valley Heath’s 6 hospitals and multiple ambulatory sites throughout the entire Shenandoah Valley of Virginia and Eastern Panhandles of West Virginia. We are headquarter in Winchester, Virginia located about 1 hour West of Washington D.C.

Valley Medical Transport’s (VMT) has the technology, staff, experience and state-of-the art equipment to ensure that patients receive the expert level of care they need.