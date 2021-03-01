Paramedic Jobs: Week of March 1, 2021

Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for more job postings!

EMT

NORCAL Ambulance

Sunnyvale, CA

NORCAL Ambulance is growing across Northern California, and we are looking for EMTs to staff our stations and fill multiple shifts. Founded in 2005, NORCAL Ambulance is the premier leader for medical transportation in Northern California, servicing 17 counties. A locally owned, private company, NORCAL partners with hospitals and healthcare systems throughout Northern California, providing a complete solution for medical transportation needs–both critical and routine. Our services include Basic Life Support, Advanced Life Support, and Critical Care Transport. NORCAL Ambulance is leading the way with the best EMT starting rate of $17.00/hr., and the best equipment available to provide our staff with the safest working conditions.

EMT/Paramedic

REMSA/Care Flight

Reno, NV

We are currently in the process of hiring and building our future candidate pool for Paramedics and EMTs. If you are currently a Paramedic and would like to work for an exciting fast paced, family oriented company we’re looking for you! Many of our Paramedics go on to fantastic careers within our organization as Tactical Medics, Search & Rescue, Community Health Paramedics, and Critical Care Flight Medics.

Pay is commensurate with your experience level. REMSA offers medical, dental and vision insurance to employees and their families for an excellent cost. In addition, employees are offered a 401(k) with company match, Team Sharing Plan, company paid STD, LTD & basic life insurance, generous education allowance, gym reimbursement, company paid uniforms and boot allowance.

Paramedic

Ameripro EMS

Riverdale, GA

******$5000 sign-on bonus for full time Paramedics*******

Provides emergency medical care to patients in the pre-hospital environment in accordance with established medical protocols. Ensures assigned emergency vehicles and equipment are in an acceptable state of readiness always. Provides safe and effective care and transportation of assigned patients. Also may participate in life safety programs, community awareness programs, and other programs as assigned. The schedule is subject to change at any time to accommodate operational requirements.

EMT/EMR Security Officer

Oak Crest Village

Parkville, MD

Oak Crest is looking for everyday heroes who want to make a real impact in the lives of seniors. If you’re ready to take your career to new heights, join us. In addition to a rewarding career, you’ll enjoy an industry-leading total rewards package that includes a competitive salary, an impressive package of health and dental benefits, paid time off and volunteer hours, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) with employer contribution, opportunities for career growth and advancement, and much more!

Oak Crest Village, in Parkville, MD, is hiring a Security and Emergency Services Officer for our gated retirement community. The SES Officer is responsible for carrying out the Security and Emergency Services Programs including Security, Emergency Medical Response, Safety/Life Safety, Emergency Preparedness, and Prevention/Outreach.

Transport Paramedic

Beacon Health Systems

South Bend, IN

$1500-$2500 Sign-on Bonuses Available!

Reports to the Director of Transport (or designee). Under the supervision of the Medical Director, performs paramedic procedures approved by the Advanced Life Support Committee and serves as a member of the Beacon Health System Transport Team.