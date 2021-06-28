Paramedic Jobs: Week of June 28, 2021

Are you looking for our complete listing of jobs? Be sure to check out the JEMS Career Center for other postings!

Paramedic Basic – $5K Sign On Bonus + Relocation!

American Medical Response

Santa Rosa, CA

POSITION: Paramedic Basic, Full-Time or Part-Time

LOCATION: Santa Rosa, CA (Sonoma County)

POSITION SUMMARY:

The mission and purpose this position is to compassionately deliver high-quality service and basic, as well as advanced patient care in a professional, caring and cost-effective manner.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assess each call situation to determine best course of action and appropriate protocol.

Utilize medical equipment and procedures including defibrillator, EKG monitor, oxygen and suction devices, intravenous fluids, CPR and other procedures and medications as required to provide advanced medical care.

Develop and utilize triage skills to provide optimal efficiency during calls.

Provide patient care according to clinical protocols and safety requirements.

Lift and move patients as required to provide optimum care.

Communicate with receiving facility to receive medical direction and to provide critical information.

Communicate with patient and loved ones to provide information and assurance that care is being given, and to show compassion.

Act as team leader and take responsibility for scene and unit management as needed.

Drive the ambulance and provide map reading support to minimize call response time.

Continuously maintain all required certifications.

Fire-Medic

Kansas City Missouri Police Department

Kansas City, MO

Full-time position available with KCMO’s Fire Department, location varies.

Normal Work Days/Hours: Varies. Come join the largest and busiest Fire/EMS service in the metro.

Responsible for all patient care (Advanced as well as Basic Life Support) in accordance with all applicable Federal, State, and local laws, statutes, and protocols.

Completes all applicable patient care reports and provides direction to other crew members as needed.

Serves as a First Responder in the areas of Fire Protection, Rescue Services and Hazardous Materials Response, as well as Aircraft Firefighting and Emergencies.

Responds to calls of fire and other medical and non-medical emergencies.

Functions as a Firefighter and completes all assigned duties related to that assignment. Also functions as a Paramedic and provides care and/or transport as prescribed by the procedures prescribed by the Emergency Medical Services Director.

The Fire Department will provide all training to attain fire related certifications and continuing education required to keep all necessary licensures. Performs general custodial duties to maintain fire stations, equipment, and apparatuses.

EMT

Medical and Safety Inc

CA

Medical and Safety, Inc serves all venues for various event types. Some of our EMT’s are full time and some part time. You can make your own schedule for the events you want to work.



We are immediately filling positions for, The Long Beach Convention Center. This location runs 2 EMT’s 24 hours a day. The shifts are 7am-7pm and 7pm-7am.

Starting in July we are filling positions for the Orange County Fair grounds. This will run every day from July 16th to Aug 15th

starting July 28th will be Rams Camp at UCI.

We also have various events that run weekly. Once onboard you can log into our system via When2Work and place yourself for different events.

Paramedic OR Nurse – LPN, LVN or RN

CSL Plasma

Greensboro, NC

1. Promotes positive customer relations with all donors.

2. Conducts confidential and effective interviews with donors to obtain necessary information regarding suitability to donate plasma.

3. In conjunction with the Center Medical Director and/or Center Physician responds to medically related questions from staff including donor suitability and provides information to staff on medically related issues.

4. Performs medical history reviews and health assessments on donors. Assesses results of donor screening and laboratory tests to determine initial and continuing donor suitability.

5. Notifies and counsels donors regarding reactive test results. Refers donors to community facilities for follow-up and counseling.

6. Explains informed consent to applicant donors. This includes explanation of procedures, hazards and potential adverse events; explanation of immunization schedules, dose and antibody response; providing clear opportunity for donor to refuse participation; obtaining signature and date certifying informed consent.

7. Handles medical emergencies at the Center by providing routine care as outlined in Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs); elevates situations to Center Physician or local medical service providers as required. Periodically checks emergency kits to assure supplies are present and in-date.

8. Reviews test results and determines continued donor suitability. Follows SOPs regarding acceptable ranges of four-month required test (PE/STS) reports. Maintains knowledge of and apply all rules regarding four-month approvals and grace periods.

Faculty, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Instructor

Northcentral Technical College

Wausau, WI, United States

Individual will be knowledgeable to teach in the EMS area which includes but is not limited to AEMT, EMT and EMR.

Northcentral Technical College (NTC) is a customer-focused, accessible provider of innovative life-long learning. The College seeks team-oriented, student-focused individuals who have a deep value of education to facilitate learning. NTC staff serves in alignment with the College’s mission, vision, core values, and operating principles, and Board of Trustee’s Executive Limitations and Productivity and Quality Measures. As a member of a learning team, faculty report to a designated dean and participate in program, school, interschool, and College-wide team activities. Faculty provide instruction, expertise, and leadership within their program and content area. Faculty are expected to remain current in their area of expertise and in the field of education through professional growth and continuous learning activities. Faculty contribute to the College community as exemplified by committee involvement, participation in leadership activities, academic advisement of students, and sponsorship of student activities. Faculty members are also encouraged to be involved in the NTC College through various service opportunities in community organizations or through other community activities.